As gimbal cameras add ever-more features, the DJI Pocket makes a strong argument for keeping things simple

DJI's Osmo Pocket 3 will likely be the only one of three brilliantly innovative pocket gimbal cameras available to Americans for the holidays – the others are DJI's own Osmo Pocket 4 series and the new HoverAir Versa.

Why celebrate the lack of change when the Pocket 4 and the HoverAir Versa have both arrived on the scene with new features (in the case of the Pocket 4) or a new trick entirely (in the case of the Versa)?

For two main reasons – the first, of course, is a classic we can all enjoy: price. The Pocket 3 has been on the market for a little while in comparison to the alternatives I've suggested and so, inevitably, it has become available for less.

Latest Videos From Digital Camera World Watch full video here:

The second, though, is something a little more interesting. The question of need. Is there a point at which we cross a threshold and a product delivers more than we need of it.

"Is it a bird? Is it a plane?..." No, it's obviously not. But the Hoverair Versa can be two things – a pocket gimbal camera and a follow-me style camera drone. That's pretty smart, I'd say. (Image credit: Future)

A confusing example is the HoverAir Versa. If you take just the handle-based gimbal camera – the alternative product to the DJI Pocket 3 or 4 – then it's elegantly simple. It has just two physical controls and a simple touchscreen interface, and it doesn't leave you feeling you need any more.

Instead it manages to make things more complex with the impressive – but arguably unnecessary – optional wings.

That's right, the wings aren't even sold with the cheapest bundle – that gets you just the 4K, 10-bit capable stabilized camera (with its impressive AI) alone.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Yet it has just been released in Europe and Asia, and it costs £429 alone (I'm expecting US prices to be similar, should it ever be approved for sale in the US).

And, honestly, what's is the point buying it without the wings. Pushing it to £519.

The DJI Osmo Pocket 4 adds buttons under the screen. (Image credit: Future)

Anyway, the design of the Versa when serving as a gimbal camera is admirably simple, making it easy to use. That, at least, is a benefit.

DJI's Pocket 4 adds more buttons – hidden beneath the screen, that emerge when you rotate the screen (this serves to power the camera up).

To be honest, that's great if you make a lot of use of the device – although they do require a notable physical press, so touching them is going to put the gimbal to the test.

That's especially true of the combinations you can set up – multiple presses for your desired outcome.

Customization is a benefit and, at times, I'm ashamed to admit, simply a challenge for my memory if I'm switching between cameras frequently!

I don't doubt that you, dear reader, are rather less foggy-minded than I can be, but nevertheless the Osmo Pocket 4 brings the same sized image sensor to a handle that (to some, anyway) can seem a little trickier to use, for a marginal benefit in low-light performance.

The other main improvement is the arrival of built-in storage, but that, too, can actually be a complication since there is also a MicroSD card slot.

Why not simply buy a memory card, leave it in a Pocket 3, and download the files over the USB cable (yes, you can do that too). With built-in memory, you are forced to use a direct connection or wireless, of course. With a memory card, you also have the ability to physically move the card – which of course explains why the slot didn't disappear on the new model.

Memory definitely adds to the price, though, and the Osmo Pocket 4 is definitely more costly, so, honestly, if you find yourself somewhere you're not able to buy it, the Pocket will not be a tragic loss.

And if you want a drone with a 4K camera, the DJI Neo or DJI Neo 2 are very capable and fit together in a similar overall budget.

The Osmo Pocket 4P is another matter, admittedly, because it introduces telephoto but that starts a whole new debate – Luna Ultra vs Pocket 4P – and that is one where a bit of complication is unavoidable.