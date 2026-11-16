One of the more surprising occurrences of the past year has been a sizeable increase in budget and toy camera brands. Some, most notably Kodak’s licensees, have become regular fixtures in Japan’s top ten bestselling camera lists, alongside more ‘sensible’ offerings in Ricoh’s GR IV digital series, Canon’s PowerShot G7 X Mark III and Fujifilm’s X100VI, when available.

It’s also a surprise that Japanese consumers are snapping up these pocket-money priced snappers incorporating decades-old tech by the bucketload. Especially considering Japan is the country in which all the biggest camera brands started life, thus more typically thought of as being at the cutting edge of technology.

Fixed lens compact camera sales jumped by 30% last year and are expected to have seen a further 15% growth this year, according to data from industry watcher CIPA, but that doesn’t include toy cameras and budget brands from outside Japan, so the actual figure is likely to be higher still.

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As someone who has reviewed digital cameras since the 2000s, witnessing first-hand the evolution from 1MP or 2MP 1/2.3-inch sensor plastic-y compacts to the high-end, full-frame sensor, AI-enhanced, global shutter models available today, I sometimes view the re-embracement of low-cost, low-performance models – some of which are literally keyring trinkets – with a mixture of bemusement and despair.

Sure, at best these budget digicams are getting a younger audience into dedicated photographic devices and offering a break from smartphone scrolling. But I can’t help feeling that they’re a regressive step, coming after decades of incremental advancements in camera tech.

(Image credit: Chris George / Digital Camera World)

Perhaps they’re a confirmation not only that camera technology has presently plateaued, but that most new cameras from ‘proper’ brands like Canon, Nikon, Sony, Fujifilm, OM System, Ricoh, Sigma et al have simply got too expensive for the casual photographer. There’s certainly a wide price gap evident between the likes of a plastic Camp Snap 2 snapshot camera and a Panasonic Lumix TZ99 / ZS99 or TZ300 / ZS300 compact.

Additionally, the low-tech, imperfect results from these cameras, as well as occasionally the lack of even a screen, are pitched as a selling point, rather than a shortfall. That turns the whole practice of camera review and professional assessment on its head.

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I do, however, question how long users of the current wave of cheapie cameras will feel satisfied using them. We all reach a point when we start to grow up and realize that "so bad, it's good" is only amusing or engaging for so long.

Nevertheless, such cheap compacts have swamped the marketplace while the major players have held off producing more affordable, similarly entry-level versions of their own, believing compacts’ current popularity to be a blip or passing fad.

Potentially the big multinational brands also believe that if a smaller competitor’s camera is somewhere between adequate and awful, then there is no immediate challenge to their status quo or motivation to get involved and compete – even if bargain basement rivals are selling by the shedload.

So yes, I well remember these novelty digital cameras coming and eventually going the first time around. But time moves on – and so do we. Too soon the novelty wears off and, for us all, it’s time to grow up. In the words of The Streets’ song, also a throwback to the early 2000’s, let’s push things forward.

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