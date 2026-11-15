Originally announced back in summer 2024, the Sony ZV-E10 II – part of the electronics giant’s handful of compact cameras for vlogging – remains an industry bestseller.

Okay, in an era of ever-lengthening gaps between camera iterations, two years doesn’t sound like much. Especially when there was a three-year gap between the original ZV-E10 and its successor.

However, in that time, content creation has exploded; DJI is now selling more cameras than all the traditional Japanese camera brands (including Sony itself) combined. So the question is, in the current climate, does the ZV-E10 II still hold up?

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As with any latest camera iteration, improvements to key performance aspects, including autofocus and a better battery life than its predecessor, are key reasons to upgrade to the mark II.

That’s before even noting that a compact lightweight body, at 377g with card and battery, plus a quality APS-C sensor, are in combination exactly what the latest shipment figures from industry watcher CIPA tell us that the camera-buying audience wants right now.

Small-bodied, small(er)-sensor compacts are all the rage.

Portable dimensions and 26MP sensor borrowed from Sony’s cinema camera line-up aside, the other aspects why the Sony ZV-E10 II remains a winner are 4K video capture at 60p, access to its extensive E-mount lens system, plus various on-board blogger-aiding features.

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These include a dedicated Product Showcase setting, single-touch Background Defocus function, Face Priority autoexposure and Soft Skin Effect mode to disguise any influencer or podcaster’s blemishes.

Add in the vari-angle LCD monitor at the back, which can be flipped out to face the front, plus a user interface that automatically rotates from horizontal to vertical orientation and, as with the rest of the ZV line-up, it’s obvious who the Sony ZV-E10 II’s intended customer base is.

That said, it’s not exclusively a video tool. Obviously the camera can capture photos, too, and with the aid of an electronic shutter that shoots at up to 11fps. A top plate switch enables users to conveniently toggle between video, stills and Slow & Quick video mode.

While not an inexpensive purchase, getting a mirrorless body and 16-50mm f/3.5-5.6 zoom lens for £1,050 / $1,298 also seems on the money, no pun intended.

The Sony ZV-E10 II is also a selective exercise in future-proofing. With more photographers also expected to be videographers – and vice versa – choosing a pared-back and portable device that nearly does it all, delivering a high-quality result at a reasonable price, is a no-brainer.

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