With compact cameras all the rage this year, it makes sound sense for Sigma to be able to declare its latest camera the world’s smallest full-frame mirrorless model.

Just as important as it being small, the Sigma fp2 is supremely lightweight at a body-only 376g. Okay, yes, the GoPro Mission 1 Pro ILS mirrorless camera is smaller still, weighing 197g without a lens attached, but it incorporates a smaller 1-inch sensor.

However, while I’m a Sigma fan, I must acknowledge that the fp2’s compact setup has only been achievable because of a degree of compromise.

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Most readily apparent, there’s no eye-level viewfinder, just an LCD at the back that tilts to a limited degree but doesn’t flip out to the side.

If that would put anyone off ownership, fortunately a directly compatible electronic viewfinder (the Sigma LVF-21) can be bought from the manufacturer or retail partner for an additional cost.

When attached to the body, the combined setup does resemble something of a demented crab – one that’s lost one of its pincers in a fight. If you want a more streamlined setup, then perhaps look for an alternative camera with an integrated EVF.

Also available for an additional outlay are optional hot shoe units and handgrips that the camera is otherwise missing straight out of the box. The fp2 further omits in-body image stabilization, so that handgrip could well prove essential.

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Add these to the bill, though, and in combination I’ve practically spent a similar amount to what a standalone premium compact or entry-level mirrorless camera costs.

On top of the original outlay for the fp2 body, that’s much more money for Sigma than an initial inspection of the product would suggest I'd be spending.

So, is the set-up of the boxy fp2 a con to keep adoptees spending above and beyond the original purchase price… or is it totally inspired?

It can be argued that a modular system keeps down the cost of initial set-up, by enabling users to pick and choose what extras they’d like rather than having to take it all at once.

Conversely, there’s an equally strong argument that says photographers and videographers should ideally have a full range of features – including an EVF – at their fingertips from the get-go.

But admittedly, Sigma does like to do things differently when it comes to its cameras – and, in coming after the solid block of metal that is the Sigma BF, the fp2 is another unique proposition.

And its maker is hardly banging its cameras out in a bid for market domination: these are specialist tools. Being a privately held, family-owned company, it is freer to take risks, however eccentric.

Plus, if photographers don’t like the quirks of this brick-like example, they can always look to the more conventional Canon, Nikon, Sony… or even GoPro for alternatives.