Edixa is one of the great German firms that gave rise of the modern 35mm SLR.

The Wirgin Kamerawerk had been founded in 1920 by brothers Heinrich, Max and Josef Wirgin. Before the Second World War, they made relatively cheap cameras under the Gewirette and Edinex brands, along with a few lesser-known names.

The brothers were Jewish and, in 1938, they fled to America to escape Nazi persecution. After the war, Heinrich Wirgin (by then known as Henry Wirgin) and Josef (now using the American spelling, Joseph) returned to Germany to restart the family business.

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Henry went on to lead Wirgin Kamerawerk while Joseph seems to have faded into obscurity. Max Wirgin remained in the United States, becoming the US importer of both Exakta and Edixa cameras through his Camera Specialty Company.

By the late 1940s, Wirgin was again producing cameras and looking for products with which it could compete in the rapidly changing post-war market. Which brings us to Heinz Waaske, the 24-year-old precision mechanic who joined Wirgin in 1948.

He proved to be an exceptionally talented designer (who later went on to design the Rollei 35) and progressed rapidly through the prototype department, eventually becoming chief designer.

During the early 1950s, the 35mm SLR was beginning to emerge as a serious alternative to the rangefinder as new features like instant-return mirrors and automatic diaphragms became available.

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East German manufacturers already had cameras such as the Praktica and Contax S, but the Japanese SLR industry that would eventually dominate the market had barely begun.

Waaske's camera appeared in 1954 as the Komet. Although some prototype or very early examples carry that name, Wirgin encountered objections from a West German firm that made both automotive and bicycle parts under the Komet name.

Wirgin had also introduced a 35mm rangefinder camera in 1953 called the Edina, to replace its older Edinex cameras, but Kodak objected as it was too close to its Retina cameras.

Wirgin's British representative, Charles G Strasser, suggested 'Edixa' as a compromise between the existing names Edinex and Edina, and both cameras quickly became Edixas.

The first Edixa Reflex was a remarkably sensible design. It used 35mm film, a horizontal-travelling cloth focal-plane shutter and – most importantly – the increasingly common M42 screw lens mount, which opened the Edixa to lenses from numerous manufacturers.

It had an interchangeable finder, so photographers could use the eye-level pentaprism or a waist-level finder. The original shutter offered approximately 1/25–1/1000 second plus B, although the slower speeds were soon added.

This made the Edixa something of a system SLR, and Wirgin offered accessories including extension tubes, bellows and microscope adapters.

Wirgin Edixa Flex, 1958 (Image credit: Alamy)

The operating controls were quite modern, with a rapid wind lever film advance. And unlike the Exakta, Waaske placed the shutter release, shutter speed dial and film-wind controls on the right – making it the first camera with a rapid-wind lever on that side.

None of these features were unique to the Edixa but, like the later Japanese Pentax, the combination was well received in the market. However, Wirgin produced a bewildering number of variations.

By the late 1950s the principal models were roughly divided into A, B, C and D versions. The letters generally indicated certain features, rather than an entirely different camera.

A was the basic high-speed model, B added automatic diaphragm operation, C was normally associated with a meter, while D incorporated an additional slow-speed mechanism capable of exposures as long as 9 seconds.

Then came names such as Standard, Flex, Kadett, Edixa-Mat, Edixa 500 and numerous sub-variants. It was all quite confusing! Indeed, German collectors' forums have identified over 100 models and sub-variants.

Around 1960, the Edixa-Mat appeared with its Rapidspiegel or rapid-return mirror. Now the viewfinder image would return immediately after exposure, rather than remaining black until the film was advanced.

For a time, Edixa was quite successful – but Japan was catching up. While Wirgin kept developing essentially the same architecture, Nikon, Canon, Minolta, Asahi Pentax and other manufacturers were redesigning the 35mm SLR at an extraordinary pace.

Wirgin attempted to keep up, but there was a structural problem: the old Edixa chassis, and particularly its shutter-control arrangement, were difficult to adapt to the integrated TTL metering and coupled exposure-control systems that were becoming standard during the mid-1960s.

The design that had looked advanced in 1954 was becoming antiquated.

Edixa did have “one last go” at staying in the business. First shown at Photokina in 1960 as the Edixa-Motorkamera, the name was later changed to the Edixa Motoric. And just before its release, in April 1962, the name changed again, to the Electronica.

The main reason for this last change was that the Motorkamera and Motoric names would seem to imply that it was capable of motor-driven film advance. But the motor was to run the automatic exposure system. Hence, the Electronica.

Waaske's final design provided programmed automatic exposure in a 35mm SLR with interchangeable lenses, an extraordinarily ambitious feature for 1962.

However, electronic exposure control was developing extremely quickly. And Wirgin, a relatively small West German manufacturer, faced enormous development and production costs compared with the increasingly powerful Japanese camera companies.

Wirgin had backed the right type of camera, but lacked the resources to keep reinventing it.

The firm became insolvent in 1971, after manufacturing an estimated 400,000 cameras, bringing the Edixa story to an end.

Read more of David Young's ongoing series on classic cameras, as well as his book A Brief History of Photography.

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