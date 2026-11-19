Black Friday week is here, and this latest offer on one of Nikon's most iconic DSLRs has certainly caught my attention.

Right now, the legendary Nikon D850 has dropped to just $1,996.95 at B&H, down from $2,296.95. That's a fantastic $300 saving on a camera that, despite the industry's obsession with mirrorless technology, remains one of the most loved and capable DSLRs ever made. And the fact that you can now pick one up brand-new for less than $2,000 makes this Black Friday deal particularly tempting.

I've always had a soft spot for the Nikon D850, and I know I'm certainly not alone. For years, this camera has been a firm favorite among professional photographers and serious enthusiasts, and for good reason. Its incredible 45.7MP full-frame sensor still delivers stunning image quality, outstanding detail, and fantastic dynamic range, making it an absolute powerhouse for everything from landscapes and portraits to weddings and commercial photography. Yes, it might be getting on in years, but great cameras don't suddenly stop taking great photographs just because something newer comes along.

Of course, we're constantly being told that DSLRs are a thing of the past, but I think the Nikon D850 is a perfect reminder of why so many photographers still love them. Its excellent 153-point autofocus system, 7fps continuous shooting, and rugged, weather-sealed construction mean it's more than capable of handling demanding photographic situations. There's also something wonderfully satisfying about looking through a proper optical viewfinder, rather than another electronic display, and the D850 delivers that classic DSLR shooting experience in spades.

Then there's the handling, which is arguably one of the biggest reasons why photographers continue to hold on to cameras like this. The D850 feels fantastic in the hand, with beautifully positioned controls, a substantial grip, and the sort of reassuring build quality you'd expect from a professional Nikon. Battery life is another huge advantage, particularly if you're spending long days photographing wildlife, weddings, or landscapes without wanting to constantly worry about finding your next charging point.

And while the Nikon D850 might not offer all the latest autofocus wizardry or computational features found in today's mirrorless cameras, there's still an awful lot to love about what it delivers. You're getting a professional full-frame camera with a huge selection of Nikon F-mount lenses available, many of which can now be picked up for considerably less than their modern mirrorless equivalents. For photographers who already own Nikon DSLR lenses, this deal becomes even more appealing, offering a fantastic opportunity to upgrade without having to invest in an entirely new camera system.

At just $1,996.95, I think the Nikon D850 represents incredible value, especially with B&H knocking $300 off its usual asking price ahead of Black Friday. There might be newer cameras with fancier technology, but few offer quite the same combination of image quality, reliability, handling, and sheer photographic enjoyment.

If you're someone who still loves the traditional DSLR experience, or you've been waiting for the right opportunity to get your hands on one of Nikon's most celebrated cameras, this is definitely a Black Friday deal worth checking out. After all, the D850 might be a modern classic, but it's certainly not ready for retirement just yet.