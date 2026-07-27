Canon keeps launch promise as its newest full-frame camera finally gets first firmware update
The Canon EOS R6 V gets its first firmware update – finally adding the flash support promised at launch
Canon has released the first firmware update for the EOS R6 V, delivering one of the camera's most anticipated features: flash support. Firmware Version 1.1.0 fulfils a promise made at launch and also adds support for Canon's BR-E2 Wireless Remote Controller and enables grid display during movie recording.
The biggest addition is support for external flash units, allowing photographers and videographers to use speedlites with the EOS R6 V for the first time.
Because the EOS R6 V has no mechanical shutter, its maximum flash sync speed is limited to 1/60 sec. It also works natively only with flash units designed for Canon's Multi-function Shoe, although older flashes can be used with a compatible adapter.
Firmware Canon EOS R6 V
Version 1.1.0
Download links
🇺🇸 US: Windows and Mac OS
🇬🇧 UK: Windows and Mac OS
Enhancements and fixes:
1. Adds the ability to set [grid display] during movie recording.
2. Adds support for external flash units.
・Flash firing
・E-TTL balance
・E-TTL II meter.
・Slow synchro
・Flash function settings
・Flash C.Fn settings
3. Adds support for the Wireless Remote Controller BR-E2.
4. Adds support for the Software Development Assistance Kit (EDSDK/CCAPI).
5. Fixes an issue that may impact the camera's shooting ability if the auto power-off function is activated during interval timer shooting.
6. Fixes an issue that may cause the camera to not be recognized when connected to a smartphone via USB.
7. Fixes an issue that may cause the movie digital IS metadata to be output incorrectly when recording movies at frame rates below 24 fps in [Slow&Fast Motion Movie] mode.
8. Improves operational stability.
Pro Advice
If you caught Episode 4 of Bokeh Face: Digital Camera World podcast, above, we discussed the best time to install firmware updates, why they matter, and what issues they can cause. It's a helpful listen if you're unsure when – or whenever – you should update.
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It's smart to wait a week or two after release to see if any users hit snags. In the past, brands have had a few hiccups with major updates – for instance, introducing memory-setting bugs or minor interface glitches before being reissued.