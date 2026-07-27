When the US government agencies first brought up security concerns over the world’s largest drone maker’s ties to China, the conversation centered on drones. But when the Federal Communications Commission added all foreign-made drones to its Covered List late last year, the group specifically called out DJI, effectively banning not just its future drones but its cameras and accessories as well.

One of the most popular vlogging cameras has gotten caught in the crossfire between DJI and the US government – and now even its lookalikes are getting held back. The new DJI Osmo Pocket 4 and 4P won’t be coming to the US, and now lookalikes Xtra Muse 2 and Muse 2 Pro have pulled pre-orders from the US.

The DJI Osmo Pocket series may look strange, but the camera’s gimbal-camera-in-one combo has proven successful for vloggers and content creators. After the Osmo Pocket 3 launched in 2023, the camera’s unusual design and features quickly went viral on social media, leading to a months-long waiting list to find one in stock.

Latest Videos From Digital Camera World Watch full video here:

The DJI Osmo Pocket 4 (Image credit: Future)

The DJI Osmo Pocket 3 has now been replaced by the DJI Osmo Action 4 and the more advanced 4P. But the vlogging camera arrived after the FCC ban, and as such, the update to the popular vlogging camera isn’t coming to the States.

Now, even the popular Pocket camera’s copycats are becoming difficult to find in the US. After the FCC fined Xtra for failing to respond to inquiries, the agency is seeking public comment over potentially adding the company – as well as eight others selling suspected copies of tech from banned companies – to the Covered List.

Unlike DJI’s addition to the list, the FCC is considering a retroactive ban, which would revoke FCC approval for previously announced products, not just prevent future cameras from getting the necessary approval.

In the meantime, it appears that Xtra has started refunding US pre-orders for the new Xtra Muse 2 and Muse 2 Pro, along with removing the products from the website and halting pre-orders.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Xtra Muse 2 is a key example of the drone ban’s effects beyond the cameras destined for the skies. The decision to add all “foreign-made drones” to the covered List is a move that effectively puts drone tech on pause in the US. While there are a handful of American drone companies, none of them make consumer drones for hobbyists, beginners, or pro photographers and videographers beyond multi-million dollar budget Hollywood films.

But, DJI is explicitly named on the Covered List. The “all foreign-made drones” addition would have effectively kept DJI’s future China-made drones out of the US, but specifically naming the company also prevents DJI’s non-aerial cameras from entering the US. (Previously existing DJI products are still legal to buy and use in the US; the FCC Covered List currently only prevents future products announced after the ban from receiving FCC approval).

The DJI Mini 5 Pro (Image credit: Future)

As an American drone pilot, the foreign-made drone ban is a frustrating pause that will prevent me from accessing the latest drone technology until either a US company emerges or regulations change.

But perhaps the most frustrating aspect is that the DJI ban came without a security review – and encompasses far more than drones. The National Defense Authorization Act gave DJI a year to pass a security review or face an automatic ban, but the legislation failed to name what government agency would even be responsible – and then the review never actually happened.

DJI has already been placed on the FCC Covered List, but the turmoil over DJI-branded products (and lookalikes) in the US is far from over. The FCC is currently seeking public comments on the proposed ban for the companies selling products with similarities to those on the Covered List, including Xtra.

DJI’s fight isn’t over either – the drone-maker has filed a lawsuit against the FCC over banning the company without a security review. The lawsuit is ongoing.

You may also like

The DJI Pocket 3 is still available in the US – and the new Insta360 Luna is also available in the US.