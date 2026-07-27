Canon will increase compact camera production (again) – but the PowerShot isn't the only camera to blame for record sales
The wait for a viral PowerShot is about to get shorter as Canon plans to increase production again amid record sales
Thanks in part to the compact camera trend and the launch of the Canon EOS R6 Mark III, Canon has broken net sales records – and now the imaging giant plans to help cut the long waiting list for popular PowerShot models by ramping up production.
On July 27, Canon shared its second quarter financial results, posting record net sales for the quarter that the brand attributes in large part to compact cameras, network cameras, and semiconductor equipment. The report follows two years of record net sales on Canon's annual reports.
The financial data, however, is packed with insight not just for investors but photographers as well. Canon says that the compact camera trend is a key factor in the record net sales for the quarter.
The trend has also resulted in long wait lists for the most popular models, but Canon says that production will increase in the second half of the year to help shorten those wait times – and hit a projected 50 percent increase in sales growth by the end of the year.
“In the second half of the year, for compact cameras, which continue to perform strongly, we will further expand production capacity to eliminate supply shortages as quickly as possible and drive additional sales growth,” Canon notes in the report.
The report doesn’t specifically say which compact cameras will see an increase in production. However, the Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark III has been difficult to find in stock for the last two years after the camera went viral on social media.
The July 27 announcement isn't the first time the camera giant has shared plans to increase compact camera production amid the return of the point-and-shoot camera.
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The Canon EOS R6 Mark III and R6 V are also leading sales
The PowerShot line, however, isn’t the only camera behind the brand’s latest report. The average sale price for Canon’s cameras has also jumped thanks to a growth in the brand’s full-frame mirrorless sales. Canon attributes that full-frame growth to the success of the Canon EOS R6 Mark III.
The full-frame R6 Mark III, launched in November 2025, brings a hybrid focus delivering both 7K open gate and 32.5MP stills as fast as 40 fps. The Canon EOS R6 V, a video-focused variant for the popular R6 series, is also leading sales, Canon says.
Both the company's mirrorless cameras and compact cameras are expected to continue to grow, with Canon predicting Increased revenue year-on-year for the imaging segment of 11.6 percent.
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For more insight, take a look at the best Canon cameras or the best Canon RF lenses, as tested by pro photographers.
With more than a decade of experience writing about cameras and technology, Hillary K. Grigonis leads the US coverage for Digital Camera World. Her work has appeared in Business Insider, Digital Trends, Pocket-lint, Rangefinder, The Phoblographer, and more. Her wedding and portrait photography favors a journalistic style. She’s a former Nikon shooter and a current Fujifilm user, but has tested a wide range of cameras and lenses across multiple brands. Hillary is also a licensed drone pilot.
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