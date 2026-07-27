Incoming! 7Artisans expected to announce new autofocus fisheye lens imminently

A few days ago 7Artisans teased a new ultra-wide angle lens which will be positioned as the second entry in the company's Max line-up. Aside from a silhouette of the lens itself, we also had a brief caption in Chinese text, which roughly translated to "Automatic ultra wide-angle. A new starting point." Judging by the visible outline of a petal-shaped lens hood, it wasn't too big a stretch to speculate that this could be a fisheye lens.

(Image credit: 7artisans)

Well, more details have now emerged, and we can confirm that the lens is indeed a fisheye, with full-frame coverage, called the AF 10mm f/2.5 Max. The official announcement from 7Artisans is expected to take place on July 28th, so we don't have long to wait for full details. Until then, PhotoRumors.com has reported that the lens will have a 185-degree field of view and will sport a metal lens barrel, contributing to the lens’s 504g weight.

(Image credit: 7Artisans)

The lens will be available in Sony E, Nikon Z and L-mount options. Pricing has yet to be disclosed, but it'll almost certainly be compelling. The first 7Artisan's Max lens - the AF 135mm f/1.8 Max - costs $689/£615, significantly undercutting rival lenses from Sony, Nikon and Sigma. Could this turn out to be one of the best lenses for astrophotography? Hopefully we'll get our hands on one for a full review soon.

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