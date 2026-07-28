This camera just gained one of the Canon EOS R6 V's best video features for creators

The Canon EOS R6 Mark III gets its first major firmware update gaining one of the EOS R6 V's most useful creator features

The Canon EOS R6 Mark III has received its first major firmware update, bringing one of the EOS R6 V's standout video features to the enthusiast hybrid camera.

While the update doesn't bring every EOS R6 V feature to the EOS R6 Mark III, Canon is extending one notable feature by allowing the AF (autofocus) for Close-up Demos to be used in additional movie shooting modes.

Previously, creators had to use a dedicated shooting mode with fewer manual controls to access this feature. Firmware Version 1.1.0 now enables it across Creative Zone movie modes, making it much more practical for filming product demonstrations and hands-on videos.

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Firmware Canon EOS R6 Mark III

Version 1.1.0

"As a stills camera, I would honestly be happy taking the Canon EOS R6 Mark III instead of the R5 Mark II on a professional job. It isn’t just a home run for Canon; it’s a shot directly across the bow of both Sony and Panasonic," says DCW's Editor in Chief James Artaius (Image credit: James Artaius)

Download links

🇺🇸 US: Windows and Mac OS

🇬🇧 UK: Windows and Mac OS

Fixes and enhancements:

1. Adds the ability to set [AF for close-up demos] during movie recording in [Movie manual exp.], [Movie auto exposure], and other Creative Zone modes to allow for its use in combination with exposure and AF area settings.

2. Adds the ability to set [grid display] during movie recording.

3. Adds support for the Wireless Remote Controller BR‑E2.

4. Adds support for the Software Development Assistance Kit (EDSDK/CCAPI).

5. Fixes an issue that may cause image transfers to an FTP server to fail and for Err41 to be displayed.

6. Fixes an issue that may impact the camera's shooting ability if the auto power-off function is activated during interval timer shooting.

7. Fixes an issue that may cause the camera to not be recognized when connected to a smartphone via USB.

8. Fixes an issue that may cause the movie digital IS metadata to be output incorrectly when recording movies at frame rates below 24 fps in [Slow&Fast Motion Movie] mode.

9.Improves operational stability.

Pro Advice

If you caught Episode 4 of Bokeh Face: Digital Camera World podcast, above, we discussed the best time to install firmware updates, why they matter, and what issues they can cause. It's a helpful listen if you're unsure when – or whenever – you should update.

It's smart to wait a week or two after release to see if any users hit snags. In the past, brands have had a few hiccups with major updates – for instance, introducing memory-setting bugs or minor interface glitches before being reissued.

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