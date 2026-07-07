The Sony A7 V has topped multiple sales charts across both the US and Japan since the mirrorless camera’s launch late in 2025 – but Sony may have just outdone themselves. Topping US photo retailer B&H’s trends chart for June 2026 is the A7 V’s newly announced big brother: The Sony A7R VI.

The 66.7MP full-frame mirrorless camera tops the overall sales charts for the retailer in June, followed by the $35 camera that just won’t quit: The Kodak Charmera. The longstanding Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark III and cheaper sibling PowerShot ELPH 360 HS A also make an appearance on the trends list, along with a new compact camera with zoom, the Panasonic Lumix L10, and a longtime zoom favorite, the Sony RX100 VII.

The Sony A7R VI (Image credit: Future)

Looking exclusively at mirrorless cameras, another trend emerges as full-frame cameras that mix speed and resolution headline the list. Along with the A7R VI, the Canon R5 Mark II, Nikon Z6 III, and Canon EOS R6 Mark III also earn top-seller badges at the retailer.

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The Canon EOS R5 Mark II (Image credit: James Artaius)

The Sony A7R VI only began shipping at the beginning of June, so the trends list offers an early glimpse at how popular the new mirrorless is. Sony’s A7R series has traditionally offered more resolution than the A7 line, but the A7R VI brings a 67.8MP full-frame sensor with a 30 fps blackout-free burst speed – that’s three times the burst speed of the A7R V.

The upgrades on the A7R VI came with a price hike – but the camera’s appearance on the top sales charts suggests photographers are more impressed with the feature mix than discouraged by the price.

The Sony A7 V (Image credit: Gareth Bevan / Digital Camera World)

The Sony A7R VI appears to have pushed the A7 V farther down the trending list, but Sony’s December 2025 launch still makes an appearance. While the camera may not have the resolution of the R series, the A7 V borrows the autofocus tech of its pricier siblings, building a reputation for its hybrid performance.

Both Canon’s late 2025 launch of the 7K open gate EOS R6 Mark III and an older pro favorite, the 45MP 8K R5 Mark II, also sit toward the top half of the top-selling mirrorless list, while the new Canon EOS R6 V also made the list.

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The Nikon Z6 III (Image credit: Gareth Bevan / Digital Camera World)

Nikon’s full-frame Z6 III has also risen unusually high for a 2024 release – but the 24.5MP mirrorless known for its low-light autofocus also dropped to its lowest-yet price in the US during June. (The Z6 III is still $500 off at B&H).

One of Sony’s more compact full-frame mirrorless also made the mirrorless list – potentially helped by June discounts – though it's the higher resolution Sony A7CR, not the more affordable A7C II, making the list.

B&H’s list of trending cameras for June 2026 isn’t exclusive to full-frame models. Sony’s compact but quick A6700 also makes the list. Fujifilm’s mirrorless bundle that shared the most features with the trendy X100VI, the X-E5 with a 23mm f/2.8 kit lens, also makes the list, along with Canon’s budget favorite EOS R100.

The Fujifilm X-E5 with the 23mm lens (Image credit: Hillary K Grigonis / Future)

A medium format model even made the top trends list, the Hasselblad X2D II 100C, a pricey but luxury 100MP model.

The top trending cameras at B&H for June 2026 include:

Sony A7R VI

Kodak Charmera

PowerShot G7X Mark III

Panasonic Lumix L10

Canon PowerShot ELPH 360 HS A

Canon EOS R5 Mark II

Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark III

Nikon Z6 III

Sony RX100 VII

Hasselblad X2D II 100C

Canon EOS R6 Mark III

Broken down to include only mirrorless cameras, the top trending options for the month include:

Sony A7 VI

Canon EOS R5 Mark II

Nikon Z6 III

Hasselblad X2D II 100C

Canon EOS R6 Mark III

Sony A6700

Sony A7 V

Fujifilm X-E5 with XF 23mm f.2,8 lens

Canon EOS R6 V

Sony A7CR

Canon EOS R100 with 18-45mm kit lens

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