Rumored Sony 100-400mm f/5.6-8 FE zoom will sell like hotcakes if it ever gets released…

According to the rumor mill, the newly-announced Sony FX5 was supposed to launch alongside a purported Sony 100-400mm f/5.6-8 FE, but that hasn’t exactly materialized. I know I’m operating with the benefit of hindsight, but I’m not at all surprised that the two products weren’t launched together. After all, they’re completely unrelated. The much-anticipated Sony FX5 would have completely stolen the Sony 100-400mm f/5.6-8 FE’s thunder. How could it not?

But on a personal level, I’m extremely excited for the proposed release of this lens. Sure, the supposed aperture range of f/5.6 to f/8 might seem slow as molasses, but for the reported asking price of €899 (approx $1,020 / 769) by way of Sony Alpha Rumors, it’s shaping up to be an accessible supertelephoto zoom in a class that’s fraught with expensive glass. My mind immediately goes to the Canon RF 100-400mm f/5.6-8 IS USM, which launched back in 2021 for an extremely good-value price of $649 / £699 and is a lens that’s frequently discounted.

Could a cheap supertelephoto be a good alternative to the Sony RX10 V? (Image credit: Gareth Bevan / Digital Camera World)

This class of lens isn’t for everyone, but I like to think of it as an alternative option to a bridge camera. Take the recently released Sony RX10 V for example; you get an equivalent 24-600mm f/2.4-4 reach, but the compromise is that 1-inch-type sensor.

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If the Sony 100-400mm f/5.6-8 FE launches, you’d have another Sony option. A slightly smaller zoom range and narrower aperture range, but the option to stick that lens on an APS-C or full-frame body that’ll deliver much better image quality. There isn’t a right or wrong answer, but it’s nice to have the choice.

A supertelephoto lens this slow would come with some concessions. Camera shake is the enemy of the supertelephoto lens, and with narrower apertures making it harder to accommodate fast shutter speeds, you would need to make sure you’re shooting in ample light to get the best out of this class of lens.

The Canon RF 100-400mm f/5.6-8 IS USM already exists and would surely be the main competitor (Image credit: Future)

As such, you’ll want to be operating in bright, daytime conditions. This won't be a lens to accompany you in a dark forest. And while that does limit its uses, it would still be a great option for daytime nature reserve trips and safaris, as well as daytime sporting events. Motorsport is a great shout, given you work at slower shutter speeds when panning.

Another benefit from this class of lens is size. The Canon weighs just 635g, which in comparison to pro-grade 400mm optics is very light indeed. Could Sony beat it? Only time will tell. Other information is thin on the ground, although according to Digital Camera Info, which cited tipster how2fly, the lens could have “a focus limiter that doubles as an AF/MF switch”.

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In all honesty, I don’t think Sony has to do very much at all to make this 100-400mm lens a winner. As long as the image quality is decent and the price is right, I can see wildlife and sports enthusiasts on a budget swiping these off online shelves left, right and center. If Sony does indeed announce this lens, Digital Camera World will be right here reporting on it.

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