Pixii is teasing a new rangefinder camera
Leica's French rival is teasing us with a mock-up of a new camera with the tagline "We invent the future"
Are we about to see a new Pixii camera? A teaser from the French rangefinder camera manufacturer would seem to suggest that it is working on a new model.
Pixii first arrrived on the scene back in 2008 with a digital interchangeable lens camera that dared to be very different from the normal.
First, it used the M-mount and rangefinder focusing system that made Leica famous – at around half the cost of its German rival. But it also brought us a camera that didn't have a memory card slot, and which didn't have a built-in screen. Instead of reviewing your images on the camera itself, you beam your photos to phone.
Currently, Pixii has two different models in its range. The Pixii+ uses an APS-C sized 26MP sensor. The more recent Pixii Max has a full-frame 24.5MP sensor – which claims to be optimized for black-and-white photography, as well as color.
So what will the new model bring? The teaser tells us very little, with a tagline that simply but boldly claims "We invent the future".
However, the message that has appeared on Pixii's social media account does at least provide a semi-silhouetted computerized render of what its future might look at. The only thing we can deduce from this with any certainty is that top-plate information screen has disappeared.
One thing is for certain is that this is an interesting time for rangefinder cameras. Leica is celebrating its 100th anniversary of its M range of cameras this year – and has just introduced the first-ever model that uses an electronic eyelevel viewfinder, rather than its signature rangefinder. The Leica M EV1 almost throws down the gauntlet to the innovative Pixii range – so it will be fascinating to see how its upstart French rival will respond.
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
Chris George has worked on Digital Camera World since its launch in 2017. He has been writing about photography, mobile phones, video making and technology for over 30 years – and has edited numerous magazines including PhotoPlus, N-Photo, Digital Camera, Video Camera, and Professional Photography.
His first serious camera was the iconic Olympus OM10, with which he won the title of Young Photographer of the Year - long before the advent of autofocus and memory cards. Today he uses a Sony A7 IV, alongside his old Nikon D800 and his iPhone 15 Pro Max.
He is the author of a number of books including The Book of Digital Photography, which has been translated into a dozen different languages.
In addition to his expertise in photography and videomaking, he has written about technology for countless publications and websites including The Sunday Times Magazine, The Daily Telegraph, What Cellphone, T3 and Techradar.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.