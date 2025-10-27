Pixii is teasing a new rangefinder camera

Are we about to see a new Pixii camera? A teaser from the French rangefinder camera manufacturer would seem to suggest that it is working on a new model.

Pixii first arrrived on the scene back in 2008 with a digital interchangeable lens camera that dared to be very different from the normal.

First, it used the M-mount and rangefinder focusing system that made Leica famous – at around half the cost of its German rival. But it also brought us a camera that didn't have a memory card slot, and which didn't have a built-in screen. Instead of reviewing your images on the camera itself, you beam your photos to phone.

Currently, Pixii has two different models in its range. The Pixii+ uses an APS-C sized 26MP sensor. The more recent Pixii Max has a full-frame 24.5MP sensor – which claims to be optimized for black-and-white photography, as well as color.

The existing Pixii Max and Pixii+ don't have rear LCD screens – instead you view your images on your phone. (Image credit: Pixii Max)

So what will the new model bring? The teaser tells us very little, with a tagline that simply but boldly claims "We invent the future".

However, the message that has appeared on Pixii's social media account does at least provide a semi-silhouetted computerized render of what its future might look at. The only thing we can deduce from this with any certainty is that top-plate information screen has disappeared.

One thing is for certain is that this is an interesting time for rangefinder cameras. Leica is celebrating its 100th anniversary of its M range of cameras this year – and has just introduced the first-ever model that uses an electronic eyelevel viewfinder, rather than its signature rangefinder. The Leica M EV1 almost throws down the gauntlet to the innovative Pixii range – so it will be fascinating to see how its upstart French rival will respond.