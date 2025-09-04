Leica enthusiasts may want to brace themselves: it now appears unlikely that the next generation of the iconic Leica M‑series will bear the much‑anticipated “M12” name. Recent coverage from Leica Rumors reveals that the company has seemingly abandoned its efforts to register the M12 trademark in the United States.

Although the USPTO still lists the trademark status as “active,” the trail suggests that Leica simply ceased pursuing approval after encountering hurdles in the registration process.

(Image credit: Leica)

Adding further nuance to the picture, Leica Rumors clarifies that the M12 and the upcoming M11‑V – rumored to include an electronic viewfinder (EVF) – are separate models.

The M12, if it arrives at all, is expected to be a classic digital rangefinder, preserving the timeless, analog‐style Leica experience. The EVF‑equipped model, in contrast, signals a more modern direction for the brand – but does not necessarily mark the end of the optical rangefinder era.

When it comes to timing, the M12 remains shrouded in uncertainty. According to current speculation, it won’t make an appearance in either 2025 or possibly even 2026. Meanwhile Leica continues to sell the M11, whose firmware updates have stabilized its performance, and has already released limited editions of that model toward the end of its product cycle.

On the opposite front, the Leica M11‑V – featuring the EVF - is expected to arrive sooner, with some sources pointing to a possible launch before the end of 2025. This model is believed to streamline the design, eliminating the eye‑level viewfinder window and embracing hybrid functionality that blends optical and electronic feedback.

Leica’s hesitance – or inability – to secure “M12” as a trademark in the US raises interesting questions about its naming strategy. Will the company proceed with the M12 label despite the legal ambiguity, perhaps appending an extra character or launching under a different moniker? Or will the next flagship camera take on a wholly new identity?

As always with Leica, the mystery only adds to the allure.

