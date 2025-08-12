Zeiss ZM lens deals that every Leica shooter should see

It’s not every day you see Zeiss ZM primes for Leica M-mount getting friendly on the price, but right now things are looking sharp. First up, the Zeiss Biogon T* 21 mm f/2.8 ZM is now just $1,359.15, down from $1,599 - so you’re saving $239.85.

This super‑wide angle is a dream for architecture and environmental portraiture, with that signature Biogon design renowned for minimal distortion and excellent edge‑to‑edge clarity.

Then there’s the Zeiss Biogon T* 35 mm f/2 ZM, now $888.94, down from $1,241 - a generous $352.06 off. The 35 mm focal length is the go‑to walkaround choice for many Leica users, and with Zeiss T* anti‑reflective coatings and one low‑dispersion element, you get clean, realistic image quality that lets your compositions shine.

Sliding into the classic normal length, the Zeiss Planar T* 50 mm f/2 ZM is now just $849.15, marked down from $999 - a tidy saving of $149.85. Leica shooters know that a good 50 mm is the heartbeat of any kit, and the Planar’s legendary rendering and compactness make it a dependable choice for everything from street to portrait work.

And if you’re precisely framing scenes or craving a bit more context, the Zeiss Biogon T* 28 mm f/2.8 ZM has dropped to $1,161 from $1,361, saving you $200. That 28 mm frame brings perspective just right for urban streetscapes or landscapes, backed by Zeiss’s reputation for clarity and low flare.

Each of these lenses brings a Zeiss aesthetic to your Leica experience - their optical coatings and build quality are admired for delivering neutral, high‑resolution imagery with nuance. Some users even say Zeiss “pop” differs distinctly from Leica glow - but that clinical sharpness can be precisely the look you want.

They’re all manual focus, rangefinder-coupled, with compact builds that feel right at home on a Leica. And at these prices, stepping into the Zeiss ZM lineup feels like a long-term upgrade - not just a lens purchase, but a pathway to creative consistency.

If you’ve been eyeing one of these, now’s the time. Whether you want super-wide dynamism, versatile 35 mm, portrait-perfect 50, or just-right 28, there’s a Zeiss ZM at a price that invites experimentation without sacrifice.