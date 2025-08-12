Zeiss quality, but half the price of Leica… these Zeiss ZM lens deals are outstanding value!
Zeiss ZM lens deals that every Leica shooter should see
It’s not every day you see Zeiss ZM primes for Leica M-mount getting friendly on the price, but right now things are looking sharp. First up, the Zeiss Biogon T* 21 mm f/2.8 ZM is now just $1,359.15, down from $1,599 - so you’re saving $239.85.
This super‑wide angle is a dream for architecture and environmental portraiture, with that signature Biogon design renowned for minimal distortion and excellent edge‑to‑edge clarity.
SAVE $239.85 at B&H. The Zeiss Biogon T 21 mm f/2.8 ZM* is a fast, ultra-wide-angle lens celebrated for its exceptional resolving power, virtually zero distortion, and superb flare and ghosting control - even when shot wide open.
Then there’s the Zeiss Biogon T* 35 mm f/2 ZM, now $888.94, down from $1,241 - a generous $352.06 off. The 35 mm focal length is the go‑to walkaround choice for many Leica users, and with Zeiss T* anti‑reflective coatings and one low‑dispersion element, you get clean, realistic image quality that lets your compositions shine.
SAVE $352.06 at B&H. The Zeiss Biogon T 35 mm f/2 ZM* is a fast, moderate wide-angle lens prized for its near-zero distortion, brilliant contrast, and stellar low‑light performance through its fast f/2 aperture - making it both a photojournalist’s go‑to and a standout choice for versatile, high‑quality imaging
Sliding into the classic normal length, the Zeiss Planar T* 50 mm f/2 ZM is now just $849.15, marked down from $999 - a tidy saving of $149.85. Leica shooters know that a good 50 mm is the heartbeat of any kit, and the Planar’s legendary rendering and compactness make it a dependable choice for everything from street to portrait work.
SAVE $149.85 at B&H. The ZEISS Planar T* 50mm f/2 ZM is a compact, classic normal‑length prime for Leica M‑mount cameras, renowned for its pristine edge‑to‑edge sharpness, beautiful flare control via Zeiss’s famed T* coating, and thoughtfully light, balanced handling ideal for everyday shooting and photojournalism.
And if you’re precisely framing scenes or craving a bit more context, the Zeiss Biogon T* 28 mm f/2.8 ZM has dropped to $1,161 from $1,361, saving you $200. That 28 mm frame brings perspective just right for urban streetscapes or landscapes, backed by Zeiss’s reputation for clarity and low flare.
SAVE $200 at B&H. The Zeiss Biogon T* 28mm f/2.8 ZM is a classic wide-angle Leica M‑mount prime that delivers stunning, distortion‑free clarity, superior flare resistance thanks to its T* coating, and a surprisingly close 0.5 m focus - making it a standout choice for travel, architecture, and documentary photography.
Each of these lenses brings a Zeiss aesthetic to your Leica experience - their optical coatings and build quality are admired for delivering neutral, high‑resolution imagery with nuance. Some users even say Zeiss “pop” differs distinctly from Leica glow - but that clinical sharpness can be precisely the look you want.
They’re all manual focus, rangefinder-coupled, with compact builds that feel right at home on a Leica. And at these prices, stepping into the Zeiss ZM lineup feels like a long-term upgrade - not just a lens purchase, but a pathway to creative consistency.
If you’ve been eyeing one of these, now’s the time. Whether you want super-wide dynamism, versatile 35 mm, portrait-perfect 50, or just-right 28, there’s a Zeiss ZM at a price that invites experimentation without sacrifice.
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.
He is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and holds a Master of Arts in Publishing. He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since his film days using a Nikon F5. He saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still, to this day, the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, the British Equestrian Writers' Association.
He is familiar with and shows great interest in 35mm, medium, and large-format photography, using products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2, shooting Street/Documentary photography as he sees it, usually in Black and White.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.