Understanding mirrorless shutter modes on Canon cameras

By
published

There are multiple mirrorless shutter modes, which is the right one to use?

Canon EOS Electronic Shutter Modes EOS SOS
(Image credit: Brian Worley)

The image sensor of a mirrorless camera provides a live feed to allow composition, focus, and exposure to happen before the shutter is released. This necessitates the sensor to be uncovered much of the time, so how does the shutter work? There are three different shutter modes found in mirrorless cameras: electronic first curtain, electronic, and mechanical. The majority of models are factory-configured to use electronic first curtain mode. The EOS R3, with a special back-side illuminated high-speed sensor, employs an electronic shutter as its default.  

With electronic first curtain shutter, the exposure time is started by electronically switching on the sensor readout and ended by the physical closure of the second shutter curtain. This minimizes the lag between shutter press and the start of the exposure. However it does result in slightly less attractive bokeh when shooting wide open with fast aperture lenses. 

Brian Worley
Brian Worley

Brian is a freelance photographer and photo tutor, based in Oxfordshire. He has unrivaled EOS DSLR knowledge, after working for Canon for over 15 years, and is on hand to answer all the EOS and photographic queries in Canon-centric magazine PhotoPlus.

