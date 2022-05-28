The best Canon EOS R7 deals in May 2022: prices and stock updates

The best Canon EOS R7 deals will leave you speechless with its blistering 30fps speed and mammoth 32.5MP resolution

If you're looking for the best Canon EOS R7 deals, you've come to the right place. Since its launch, the Canon EOS R7 is the most talked about APS-C camera, and offers outstanding video and photo capabilities.

The Canon EOS R7 is not only the first APS-C model in the EOS R family of mirrorless cameras, it is also Canon’s first-ever APS-C camera to feature in-body image stabilization – which is good for up to 8 stops of compensation, depending on the lens. 

Depending on how you look at it, the R7 is either a Canon EOS R5 (opens in new tab) that doesn’t shoot 8K or a Canon EOS R6 (opens in new tab) with more resolution. This powerful new enthusiast body features the manufacturer’s cutting edge Dual Pixel CMOS AF II system, complete with people and animal subject recognition.

The best Canon EOS R7 deals

Sensor: 32.5Mp APS-C format (22.3 x 14.8mm) | Image processor: Digic X | Lens mount: Canon RF | AF points: 5,915 Dual Pixel CMOS AF II | ISO range: 100-32,000 (expandable to 51,200) | Video: 4K (3840 x 2160) at up to 60p, Full HD: (1920 x 1080) at up to 120p | Viewfinder: 0.39-type 2,360,000-dots OLED EVF | Size: 132.0 x 90.4 x 91.7mm | Weight (body only): 612g with card & battery

32.5MP resolution
Up to 30fps bursts
7K oversampling
Accepts RF lenses
Not the biggest buffer
Unusual control wheel

The R7 is built around a 32.5MP APS-C sensor, which packs more resolution than any cropped sensor camera on the market – which is something that will come as music to the ears of wildlife photographers and birders, always keen for more freedom to crop in. 

While it’s not a completely new sensor (built on the same architecture as the 32.5MP sensor in the 90D and Canon EOS M6 Mark II (opens in new tab)), it features optimized wiring layer and microlens technology to deliver improved signal readout. 

It also features staggering shooting speeds of 15 frames per second mechanically-faster than any other Canon EOS camera, including the R3, R5 and R6 – and 30 frames per second electronically – which matches the R3, Sony A1 and Nikon Z9 (unless you factor in the latter’s 11MP crop mode). 

