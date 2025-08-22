Save up to $400 on the Canon EOS R6 Mark II with these body-only and combo deals

If you've been eyeing a full-frame mirrorless powerhouse that excels at both stills and video, the EOS R6 Mark II is now available at B&H with savings of up to $400. Choose from a body-only offer or several high-value combo deals that bundle lenses or accessories. We've picked four top deals below, but you can find even more kits and limited-time offers at B&H.

The Canon EOS R6 Mark II is now just $1,999 at B&H – you save $200 off its original $2,199 price.

The Canon EOS R6 Mark II with Stop Motion Animation Firmware is now just $2,099 at B&H – you save $400 off its original $2,499 price.

The Canon EOS R6 Mark II with 24-105mm f/4-7.1 lens is now just $2,299 at B&H – you save $200 off its original $2,499 price.

The Canon EOS R6 Mark II with Essentials+ Kit is now just $2,337.73 at B&H – you save $200 off its original $3,537.73 price.

Powered by a 24.2MP full-frame sensor, the R6 Mark II delivers up to 40fps stills and uncropped 4K 60p video. Features include dual card slots, spot-on autofocus, and a high-res OLED EVF with 100% coverage.

In our review, we rated the Canon EOS R6 Mark II as the best full-frame mirrorless camera for hybrid shooters, and that for good reasons.

Hybrid cameras have become huge in recent years, and the Canon EOS R6 Mark II stands out with its 24.2MP full-frame CMOS sensor, a 3-inch fully articulating touchscreen, and a sharp 3.69M-dot OLED viewfinder with 100% coverage. It shoots up to 40fps with the electronic shutter and records uncropped 4K 60p video. Known for its killer AF, it locks focus quickly and accurately. While recording limits exist in 4K HQ mode, its superb image quality and fast burst make it a favorite for creators and content pros needing versatile performance.

Right now, the R6 Mark II is available in different configurations to fit your needs. Choose the body-only version – perfect if you're upgrading from an existing Canon system. For specialized projects, there's the EOS R6 Mark II with Stop Motion Animation Firmware, ideal for advanced workflows. Or opt for a combo kit featuring the versatile RF 24-105mm zoom optic. Lastly, there is the Essentials+ Kit, which includes a camera bag, spare battery, memory card, and card reader. Now's a great time to save big on this full-frame mirrorless camera.

