I can't live without the Olympus PEN E-P7 – and it's just dropped in price on Amazon
I take it everywhere, every day – if I could only keep one camera, it would be the Olympus PEN E-P7.
Hand on heart, this camera is my daily driver – it goes everywhere with me. I've just noticed that it has dropped in price at Amazon, making it a great deal for anyone who wants a pocketable mirrorless camera that is a stylish retro beauty.
Small enough to fit a pocket, powerful enough to print for a wall. The E-P7 packs a beautiful mono shooting mode, superb stabilization, 4K video and a 180° flip screen, and comes bundled with an electronic pancake zoom lens. Oh, and it looks gorgeous!
Why do I love the Olympus PEN E-P7 (review) so much? In short, it's incredibly small and sleek – and, more importantly, so are its lenses. While APS-C (and even full frame) bodies can be small, their optics will simply never be as small as they can be on a Micro Four Thirds system.
Take the M.Zuiko 14-42mm EZ Pancake lens, which comes as part of this bundle: it's the size of a pocket tin of Vaseline, yet I think it's the best pancake lens ever made. I always bring a tiny prime with me (usually the M.Zuiko 45mm f/1.8) but I shoot 90% of my E-P7 shots on this pancake, with its useful 28-84mm equivalent focal range. It makes an unbeatable compact – yet absolutely capable – package, perfect for street, travel and everyday shooting.
The 180° flippy-down screen makes this a great option for shooting from high or low angles, or when I want to take a selfie with better quality than my phone. I can even control the camera from my phone, for remote shooting or video, then zip my files back to it via WiFi in an instant. It's a genuinely viable replacement for the immediacy of my phone camera.
Crucially, with a 20.3MP sensor backed by 4.5 stops of in-body stabilization, this camera doesn't compromise on quality. Is there as much detail or dynamic range or depth of field as there is on my Canon EOS R5? No – but I don't need there to be. Photos from this camera are more than good enough for double-page spreads in magazines. And they're certainly more than good enough for Instagram and Facebook.
The E-P7 is one of the best Micro Four Thirds cameras, so check out the best Micro Four Thirds lenses – many of which are the best Olympus lenses (OM System).
James has 25 years experience as a journalist, serving as the head of Digital Camera World for 7 of them. He started working in the photography industry in 2014, product testing and shooting ad campaigns for Olympus, as well as clients like Aston Martin Racing, Elinchrom and L'Oréal. An Olympus / OM System, Canon and Hasselblad shooter, he has a wealth of knowledge on cameras of all makes – and he loves instant cameras, too.
