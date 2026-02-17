Hand on heart, this camera is my daily driver – it goes everywhere with me. I've just noticed that it has dropped in price at Amazon, making it a great deal for anyone who wants a pocketable mirrorless camera that is a stylish retro beauty.

Why do I love the Olympus PEN E-P7 (review) so much? In short, it's incredibly small and sleek – and, more importantly, so are its lenses. While APS-C (and even full frame) bodies can be small, their optics will simply never be as small as they can be on a Micro Four Thirds system.

Take the M.Zuiko 14-42mm EZ Pancake lens, which comes as part of this bundle: it's the size of a pocket tin of Vaseline, yet I think it's the best pancake lens ever made. I always bring a tiny prime with me (usually the M.Zuiko 45mm f/1.8) but I shoot 90% of my E-P7 shots on this pancake, with its useful 28-84mm equivalent focal range. It makes an unbeatable compact – yet absolutely capable – package, perfect for street, travel and everyday shooting.

The 180° flippy-down screen makes this a great option for shooting from high or low angles, or when I want to take a selfie with better quality than my phone. I can even control the camera from my phone, for remote shooting or video, then zip my files back to it via WiFi in an instant. It's a genuinely viable replacement for the immediacy of my phone camera.

Crucially, with a 20.3MP sensor backed by 4.5 stops of in-body stabilization, this camera doesn't compromise on quality. Is there as much detail or dynamic range or depth of field as there is on my Canon EOS R5? No – but I don't need there to be. Photos from this camera are more than good enough for double-page spreads in magazines. And they're certainly more than good enough for Instagram and Facebook.

(Image credit: James Artaius)

