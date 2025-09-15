The Nikon ZR is just the start! Nikon insiders reveal plans for future Nikon x Red video cameras and a new line of Z Cinema lenses

So let’s touch on what the Z Cinema line is, because we have both Red cameras and Nikon cameras under the same category brand. In February this year, we launched the Z Cinema line, which is designed for filmmakers and creators, combining the technologies of Nikon and Red. We have three Red cameras: the Raptor X, Komodo X, and the new Raptor XE, which all have the Z mount, so they are also Z Cinema cameras. And the ZR has just joined the Z Cinema family as a new baby. So we now have four cameras.

So talking about an 8K Z Cinema model, in that sense, we already have the Raptor X and Raptor XE; they are all part of, let's say, the Nikon and Red family. And as Nikon and Red, we will keep offering a wide range of products depending on customer needs, from top-end cinema production to personal projects. So customers can choose what they want in terms of high resolution or high frame rate, depending on their needs.

So under the Z Cinema category, we have so far only one camera from Nikon's side. But we have both brands under the same Z Cinema line.