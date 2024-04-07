This is the coolest camera feature I've ever seen – and only one camera can do it

By James Artaius
published

My mind has been blown by the coolest feature I've ever seen in a camera – and one that you'll wish was in yours

The Live GND filter, on the OM System OM-1, being demonstrated on a sunset image of canoes
(Image credit: OM Digital Solutions)

There have been some ludicrously cool camera features over the years, but I don't think I've ever seen one quite as cool as this: the Live GND filter.

Though when I think about those other features – things like 5-axis in-body image stabilization, high-resolution pixel-shift shooting, Live Composite bulb mode, in-camera focus bracketing, pre-capture when half-pressing the shutter, software-driven neutral density filters – they share something in common with this new one: they were all invented by Olympus / OM System.

James Artaius
James Artaius
Editor

The editor of Digital Camera World, James has 21 years experience as a journalist and started working in the photographic industry in 2014 (as an assistant to Damian McGillicuddy, who succeeded David Bailey as Principal Photographer for Olympus). In this time he shot for clients like Aston Martin Racing, Elinchrom and L'Oréal, in addition to shooting campaigns and product testing for Olympus, and providing training for professionals. This has led him to being a go-to expert for camera and lens reviews, photo and lighting tutorials, as well as industry news, rumors and analysis for publications like Digital Camera MagazinePhotoPlus: The Canon MagazineN-Photo: The Nikon MagazineDigital Photographer and Professional Imagemaker, as well as hosting workshops and talks at The Photography Show. He also serves as a judge for the Red Bull Illume Photo Contest. An Olympus and Canon shooter, he has a wealth of knowledge on cameras of all makes – and a fondness for vintage lenses and instant cameras.

