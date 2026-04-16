Sony is bringing expanded dynamic range and low light capabilites to its pro-grade 4K video cameras. Announced on April 16, the Sony R series is a set of five 4K studio and broadcast cameras equipped with three-chip 4K 2/3-inch sensors and global shutters.

Ahead of the NAB Show in Las Vegas, Sony unveiled the HDC-5500R, HDC-5500RV, HDC-3500R, HDC-3500RV, and HDC-3200R. All five cameras use Sony’s three-chip sensors, which separate red, green, and blue onto their own sensors. That’s paired with a global shutter to minimize rolling shutter distortion.

While broadcast cameras don't have as wide a user base as consumer cameras, it's interesting to see the tech inside the cameras working behind-the-scenes to broadcast news and sports.

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While the entire Sony R series is new, the five cameras build on Sony’s earlier HDC cameras like the HDC-500 and HDC-3500, with expanded dynamic range and sensitivity. Sony says that the change helps the cameras excel in “more natural and three-dimensional video capture in outdoor stadiums with mixed sunlight and shadows, as well as in live music venues with challenging lighting.”

The upgraded R series is also designed for consistent color matching, including an optional LUT Processor Board for the HDC-3500R, HDC-3500RV, and HDC-3200R, which allows for more advanced adjustments using 3D LUTs. The RV models will also include a pre-installed variable ND filter.

While enhanced video in tricky lighting is a feature any videographer can appreciate, the five cameras are geared towards broadcast, with changes designed for a “more flexible system configuration.” Both the HDC-5500R and HDC-5500RV support two 1.5G SDI lines, while the HDC-3500R and HDC-3500RV have new support for HB+ transmission. The HDC-3200R, meanwhile, supports S-Gamut3/S-Gamut3.Cine colors as well as a 1GBps network trunk.

The entire R series is built to have similar operability, so videographers can easily move between the different models.

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The new R series will be displayed at Sony’s booth at the NAB Show in Las Vegas, which opens on April 18.

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