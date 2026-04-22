Sony’s A7 IV gets a $500 price cut at B&H – but $50 cashback sweetens the deal!

The Sony A7 IV has dropped to $1,998 at B&H, down from $2,498, and that alone would be enough to get my attention.

But the real sting in the tail of this deal is the extra $50 cashback campaign via registration, which takes the total saving to $550 if you complete the claim.

At this price, one of Sony’s most well-rounded full-frame mirrorless cameras suddenly looks very hard to ignore.

Save 22% ($550) Sony A7 IV: was $2,498 now $1,948 at BHPhoto The Sony A7 IV is a brilliantly balanced full-frame camera that nails the sweet spot between high-resolution photography, strong video specs, and everyday usability. Total price saving includes cashback.

What still makes the A7 IV so compelling is that it has never really been about one killer spec. It is the balance of the thing that wins you over. You are getting a 33MP full-frame Exmor R BSI sensor, up to 10fps shooting, a broad ISO range, and a camera that still feels like one of the smartest hybrid options for photographers and content creators who need one body to do a bit of everything well.

That is why this discount matters. When a camera like the A7 IV drops into sub-$2,000 territory, it moves from being a sensible aspirational buy to a genuinely aggressive value play. You are no longer looking at a body that merely sits comfortably in Sony’s lineup; you are looking at one that is starting to elbow its way back into the conversation as one of the best all-around full-frame cameras for the money. The fact that B&H still lists it as in stock only adds to the appeal.

For hybrid shooters, this is where the A7 IV still earns its keep. It offers 4K 60p video in 10-bit, S-Cinetone, a 3.68-million-dot EVF, and the kind of autofocus performance that helped make this model such a hit in the first place. It is a camera that feels equally at home shooting portraits, commercial work, travel, events, or video content, and that kind of flexibility is exactly what makes a deal like this worth paying attention to.

I also think this price cut hits at exactly the right time for the A7 IV. Once a camera has been out for a while, the market usually decides whether it is aging gracefully or being replaced. The A7 IV feels like the former. It is mature, proven, and still packed with enough performance that a $500 instant discount plus $50 cashback makes it feel less like old stock and more like a smart buy for anyone who wants serious full-frame performance without paying new-model money.

So yes, this is a very real camera deal. The Sony A7 IV for $1,998 at B&H was already a strong value, but the extra $50 cashback via registration turns it into the kind of offer that is easy to justify if you have been waiting for the right moment to jump into Sony full frame.

Just keep in mind that the cashback is tied to registration, and B&H lists that campaign expires on June 30, 2026.