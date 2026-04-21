When it was released in 2017, the A7R III became Sony’s top-flight prosumer model. Since then, Sony has released two new generations in the A7R range. However, the best cameras never truly die and, in my opinion, the A7R III remains a powerhouse for stills photography.

I make the distinction because, while I think this 42MP-shooter can still capture crisp images, recording capabilities have advanced greatly since its release.

The A7R III features an EVF with 3.6 million dots and a tilting LCD screen

Along with the 42MP sensor, which, by the way, is more than enough to take really good-quality images, the A7R III boasts a decent 5.5 stops of in-body image stabilization and a tilting LCD screen, helpful for dealing with awkward angles.

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Sure, it’s not got a dedicated AI-powered processing unit like the A7R V, nor are the autofocus abilities as sharp, but get your settings right in-camera and your stills will come out just fine.

By today’s standards, 4K 30p sets the bar low videography-wise, so filmmakers will want to look to newer Alpha models, such as the A7 V, or to elsewhere entirely, such as to the Canon EOS R6 III or Lumix S5II for their open gate (full sensor) and 6K recording.

Buying a used model of a high-end camera can bring some top-tier features at a more budget-friendly price. I think the A7R III is one of those cameras.

You can still find the A7R III being sold in some regions on the Sony website, but as the manufacturer no longer produces the model – and most retailers would’ve sold out of it ages ago – you’ll do well to find it.

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However, you can certainly find second-hand A7R III rigs in good condition on sites such as KEH and MPB.

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