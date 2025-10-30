Save up to £200 on the top cheap and cheerful beginner cameras of 2025

Photography can get expensive fast, but your first camera and lens don't have to be. These three cameras are ideal for learning the ropes and come with a versatile lens perfect for everyday shooting, travel, landscapes, portraits, and more. With these deals, you can save up to £200.

The Canon EOS R100 + 18-45mm lens is now just £543 at Amazon – you save £126 off its original £669 price.

The Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark IV + 14‑42mm lens is now just £599 at Amazon – you save £200 off its original £799 price.

The Sony A6100 + 16-50mm lens is now just £639 at Amazon – you save £20 off its original £659 price.

Canon EOS R100: Best cheap beginner camera

Lens: Canon RF-S 18-45mm f/4.5-6.3 IS STM

If you want a straightforward, capable camera to learn on, the Canon EOS R100 is a fantastic starting point. Its 24.1MP APS-C sensor delivers crisp, detailed images with pleasing color straight out of the camera, while Canon's Face+ Tracking autofocus helps keep subjects sharp with minimal effort. The guided menus make it easy to understand exposure settings. It's compact, lightweight, and compatible with Canon's expanding RF lens system – giving you room to explore different genres without overcomplicating your setup. Please note: If you mainly want to shoot video, the R100 is not the camera for you, as fixed screen and cropped 4K video, limiting flexibility.

Olympus M-D E-M10 Mark IV: Best cheap retro

Lens: M.Zuiko 14‑42mm f/3.5‑5.6 EZ

Beautifully designed and packed with modern features, the OM-D E-M10 Mark IV is ideal if you value creativity and classic styling. Its 20.3MP Micro Four Thirds sensor, paired with 5-axis in-body stabilization, produces remarkably sharp results even when shooting challenging low-light situations handheld. The tilting touchscreen and tactile dials encourage manual experimentation, and the high range of compatible lenses opens up endless photographic possibilities. It's a superb choice if you want a lightweight, versatile tool for everyday shooting.

Sony A6100: Best cheap travel

Lens: Sony E 16-50mm f/3.5-5.6 OSS

The Sony A6100 remains one of the most capable APS-C cameras for beginners who want a bit more control. Its lightning-fast autofocus system tracks subjects effortlessly, while the 11 frames per second continues shooting makes it great for action, wildlife, or street photography. You get a 24.2MP image quality with excellent dynamic range and low-light performance, plus 4K video if you decide to explore motion later. Its compact build and long-lasting battery make it a brilliant choice for travel or anyone who prefers to stay light on their feet without sacrificing image quality.

