Save £900 on the Nikon Z6 II and versatile zoom to start your full-frame photography journey

If you're waiting to start your full-frame journey, switch to Nikon, or want to step up your photography game, the Nikon Z6 II is a capable mirrorless choice.

The Nikon Z6 II + 24-70mm f/4 lens is now available for only £1,449 at Wex.

This new low price saves you a MASSIVE £750 on the original £2,349 retail price.

Sure, the updated Nikon Z6 III has landed – but let's be honest, we don't always need the newest model to get quality results (and the new camera costs nearly twice as much as the previous one).

The Nikon Z6 II is a fantastic full-frame mirrorless camera that delivers great performance at an unbeatable price (especially with this deal). For many users, the Z6 II is actually a preferable option to the professional-grade Nikon Z7 II.

The Z6 II features a 24.5MP BSI CMOS sensor for sharp, high-quality images with great dynamic range. It is powered by dual Expeed 6 processors, which means faster performance, better autofocus tracking, and improved low-light handling. With 273 hybrid autofocus points, the Z6 II tracks fast subjects, including humans and animals.

A huge upgrade over the original Nikon Z6 is the two memory card slots, which can be a real game-changer and push the camera into the professional-grade category. With this, you can shoot client work or important events like weddings with peace of mind in case of card failure.

The bundled Nikkor Z 24-70mm f/4 S lens is a versatile all-rounder – great for portraits, landscapes, travel, or even wildlife photography. While it doesn't match the low-light capabilities of the Nikkor Z 24-70mm f/2.8 S, when paired with the Z6 II's excellent ISO performance, it's more than capable of handling different lighting situations (or for creating beautiful bokeh). And shedding a stop might be worth it when you're saving this much!

The Nikon Z6 II offers incredible value for anyone looking to step into Nikon full-frame photography. With solid performance, a versatile lens, and £750 in savings, it's a great time to pick up a camera that's more than capable without stretching your budget.

