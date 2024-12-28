Panasonic Lumix S9 drops to lowest EVER price
The newest Panasonic full-frame mirrorless camera has been slashed down to £999
The recently released Panasonic Lumix S9 is one of the best full-frame compact cameras on the market. And now it's dropped to its lowest price EVER – you can pick up the body-only variant for just £999!
Only the red model is priced as such, so other colours will cost more. But you do get a choice as you get an arguably better deal by getting the same camera with the Lumix S 20-60mm f/3.5-5.6 kit lens for just £1199..
Panasonic Lumix S9 | was £1,499 | £999
SAVE £500 at Amazon If you're looking for a compact full-frame camera and don't mind the absence of a viewfinder then the Lumix S9 is a powerful little beast that boasts 6K 30p and open gate video shooting.
💰 Lowest price yet!
✅ Compact full-frame mirrorless
❌ No viewfinder
Panasonic Lumix S9 + 20-60mm lens | was £1,799 | £1,199
SAVE £600 at Amazon The S9 grants access to a wide range of L-mount lenses, and this great-value bundle with the Lumix S 20-60mm f/3.5-5.6 kit lens is a neat way to kick off your collection.
💰 Great bang for your buck
✅ Powerful compact camera
❌ No headphone jack
Don't be deceived by the Panasonic Lumix S9's small stature. This compact interchangeable lens camera is a modern mirrorless powerhouse, boasting a 24.2MP full-frame sensor, Panasonic's Phase Hybrid autofocus, up to 6.5 stops of in-body image stabilization and up to 30fps burst shooting.
The absence of a viewfinder is partly responsible for the camera's compact size, so it's more likely to appeal to content creators and video shooters. Thankfully it's got a decent video spec, with 6K 30p and 4K 60p capture. It also comes with a variety of LUT presets to instantly enhance the look of video footage. And, if you shoot video for a variety of formats, you'll be pleased to know that it's an open gate video camera.
If you're a Lumix fan, check out the best Panasonic cameras. If you're looking for a serious 35mm device, check out the best full-frame mirrorless cameras.
Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
Mike is Digital Camera World's How To Editor. He has over a decade of experience, writing for some of the biggest specialist publications including Digital Camera, Digital Photographer and PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine. Prior to DCW, Mike was Deputy Editor of N-Photo: The Nikon Magazine and Production Editor at Wex Photo Video, where he sharpened his skills in both the stills and videography spheres. While he's an avid motorsport photographer, his skills extend to every genre of photography – making him one of Digital Camera World's top tutors for techniques on cameras, lenses, tripods, filters and other imaging equipment – as well as sharing his expertise on shooting everything from portraits and landscapes to abstracts and architecture to wildlife and, yes, fast things going around race tracks...