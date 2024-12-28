Panasonic Lumix S9 drops to lowest EVER price

The recently released Panasonic Lumix S9 is one of the best full-frame compact cameras on the market. And now it's dropped to its lowest price EVER – you can pick up the body-only variant for just £999!

Only the red model is priced as such, so other colours will cost more. But you do get a choice as you get an arguably better deal by getting the same camera with the Lumix S 20-60mm f/3.5-5.6 kit lens for just £1199..

Panasonic Lumix S9 | was £1,499 | £999

SAVE £500 at Amazon If you're looking for a compact full-frame camera and don't mind the absence of a viewfinder then the Lumix S9 is a powerful little beast that boasts 6K 30p and open gate video shooting.

💰 Lowest price yet!

✅ Compact full-frame mirrorless

❌ No viewfinder

Panasonic Lumix S9 + 20-60mm lens | was £1,799 | £1,199

SAVE £600 at Amazon The S9 grants access to a wide range of L-mount lenses, and this great-value bundle with the Lumix S 20-60mm f/3.5-5.6 kit lens is a neat way to kick off your collection.

💰 Great bang for your buck

✅ Powerful compact camera

❌ No headphone jack

Don't be deceived by the Panasonic Lumix S9's small stature. This compact interchangeable lens camera is a modern mirrorless powerhouse, boasting a 24.2MP full-frame sensor, Panasonic's Phase Hybrid autofocus, up to 6.5 stops of in-body image stabilization and up to 30fps burst shooting.

The absence of a viewfinder is partly responsible for the camera's compact size, so it's more likely to appeal to content creators and video shooters. Thankfully it's got a decent video spec, with 6K 30p and 4K 60p capture. It also comes with a variety of LUT presets to instantly enhance the look of video footage. And, if you shoot video for a variety of formats, you'll be pleased to know that it's an open gate video camera.

