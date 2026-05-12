Panasonic GH5 II camera just hit its lowest-ever price, and it is now seriously tempting at just £629

The Panasonic GH5 II has just dropped to its lowest-ever price on Amazon, and this is one of those camera deals that feels almost too good to ignore. You can now pick up this brilliant Micro Four Thirds hybrid camera for just £629, down from £929, saving you a very nice £300 big ones.

Save £300 Panasonic GH5II: was £929 now £629 at Amazon The Panasonic GH5 II is a compact and capable Micro Four Thirds hybrid camera built for creators who want strong video features, solid image stabilization, and a lightweight system at a brilliant price.

For anyone who has followed Panasonic’s GH series over the years, the GH5 II is a bit of a legend in its own right. It was built on the original GH5, which became a firm favourite among filmmakers, YouTubers, content creators, and hybrid shooters who wanted serious video performance without stepping into full-frame money. Even now, the GH5 II remains a seriously capable camera, especially at this new low price.

What makes this deal so tempting is just how much camera you are getting for the money. The GH5 II offers strong video specs, reliable in-body image stabilization, a tough weather-sealed body, and that lovely compact Micro Four Thirds system advantage, which means smaller lenses, lighter kit bags, and a setup that is genuinely easy to travel with. For creators who need a camera that can shoot stills one minute and video the next, it still makes a lot of sense.

At £929, the GH5 II was already a solid option. But at £629, it becomes something far more exciting. This is the kind of price that makes it a fantastic first serious video camera, a reliable second body for Panasonic shooters, or even a very capable travel and documentary camera for those who do not want to carry a huge full-frame setup everywhere they go.

Camera deals come and go, but a £300 saving on a camera as proven as the Panasonic GH5 II is well worth shouting about. If you have been waiting for a proper hybrid camera that gives you a lot of creative power without completely emptying your wallet, this lowest-ever price might be the moment to jump.