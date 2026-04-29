The DJI Mavic 4 Pro is now $1,000 cheaper, and drone creators should take notice

The DJI Mavic 4 Pro has just received the kind of price cut that makes you look twice, with B&H dropping this serious aerial imaging machine to $2,899, down from $3,899, saving you a massive $1,000.

outstanding savings Save $1,000 DJI Mavic 4 Pro: was $3,899 now $2,899 at BHPhoto The DJI Mavic 4 Pro is a flagship folding drone with a powerful triple-camera system, designed for creators who want high-end aerial image quality in a portable, travel-friendly package.

That is not pocket change, and when it comes to premium drones, a $1,000 saving is the kind of deal that can turn a wish-list item into something that suddenly feels a little more within reach.

The Mavic 4 Pro is not some casual toy drone, either. This is DJI’s flagship-level flying camera system, built for creators who want proper image quality, serious flexibility and that polished DJI flight experience that has made the Mavic line such a dominant force in the drone world.

At the heart of the Mavic 4 Pro is a triple-camera system, led by a 100MP Hasselblad wide (main) camera capable of 6K60 HDR video, alongside medium tele and tele cameras that can both shoot 4K60 HDR. B&H also lists the drone as having DJI’s 3-axis 360° Infinity Gimbal, which gives it far more creative freedom when it comes to movement, framing and those sweeping cinematic shots that make aerial footage feel properly premium.

I found myself amazed by its power and quality in my full review of the Mavic 4 Pro.

What makes this deal particularly appealing is that the Mavic 4 Pro feels like one of those drones designed not just for pretty travel clips, but for serious visual storytelling. Whether you are filming landscapes, properties, commercial work, YouTube content, or just want the best possible aerial footage from something that still folds down into a travel-friendly package, this is a machine with plenty of headroom.

The Mavic 4 Pro’s feature set also includes low-light omnidirectional obstacle avoidance, a front-facing LiDAR sensor, ActiveTrack 360 subject and vehicle tracking, and DJI’s O4+ transmission system, with B&H previously highlighting an 18.6-mile range for the drone. That makes it not only a powerful camera platform, but one with the flight intelligence and safety tools needed to give pilots more confidence in the air.

So, while $2,899 is still a serious investment, knocking $1,000 off the DJI Mavic 4 Pro makes this B&H deal very hard to ignore. For anyone who has been waiting for the right moment to upgrade their aerial kit, this might just be the deal that finally gets the Mavic 4 Pro off the dream list and into the camera bag.