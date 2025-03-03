Xiaomi’s new concept attaches a Micro Four Thirds camera to your phone

At MWC 2025, Xiaomi is showing off its new concept idea for the Xiaomi Optical Modular System – a micro four-thirds camera and lens combo that magnetically attaches to the rear of a prototype Xiaomi 15.

The system contains a 100MP Micro Four Thirds sensor, which Xiaomi is dubbing the Light Fusion X sensor, and is the same size as used in top mirrorless cameras from Olympus (OM System) and Panasonic.

This is even larger than the already impressive 1-inch sensor powering the Xiaomi 15 Ultra’s main camera, with a Micro Four Thirds having a crop factor of 2x versus the 2.7x crop of 1-inch for even greater light gathering and depth of field.

Built around the sensor is a compact 35mm lens, with a max aperture of f/1.4 (min f/11), all-6G aspherical lens assembly, and a close focus distance of around 20cm. The lens is autofocus and manual focus and supports face recognition and tracking.

The system doesn't require an additional battery and is powered via pogo pins and a magnetic ring mount (akin to Apple’s MagSafe). We have had hands-on with the system and the magnetic connection is impressively strong and feels really secure in use.

Getting the data from the lens to the phone uses Xiaomi Laserlink Communication, which transforms the data captured and beams it through a near-infrared laser to the phone. This lens transfers the full raw data which is processed using Xiaomi’s computational photography.

The system feels great and quite polished for a concept – build quality feels premium and the focus ring is nice and smooth. The lens actually has a bit of a Leica look to the design, but there is no word on whether Xiaomi’s usual lens partners had any input with this new device.

Simple to operate, after snapping it to the back of the phone, the lens is activated in the phone's Pro mode in the camera menu, which switches into a dedicated UI for the lens which is already looking slick.

Xiaomi is keeping tight-lipped on if this concept will ever make its way to market, or how much it would cost if it did. It's also important to remember that Xiaomi is using a custom Xiaomi 15 for this and not the off-the-shelf model that was announced yesterday.

This isn't the first time a concept like this has been attempted. Sony previously launched a very similar concept with the Sony QX-10 and QX-100 for its Xperia phones, to limited success. And there's the Alice Camera attaches a Micro Four Thirds camera to an iPhone. Technology has obviously moved on, but Xiaomi’s concept looks like the most sophisticated attempt yet.

