The Nikon Z6 and Z7 were Nikon's first full-frame mirrorless cameras and they're still being supported

Firmware Version 3.80 for the Nikon Z6 and Nikon Z7 might not be a comprehensive update – in fact only, one bug is fixed – but Nikon’s continued support of its first full-frame mirrorless cameras (released way back in 2018) is commendable. Heck, the Big N is still updating the Nikon D850, which is even older!

According to Nikon, the cameras would occasionally record incorrect shutter speed values to EXIF data when using Bulb or Time modes – which has now been fixed. Nikon has been good to the Z6 and Z7 over the years, with firmware updates essentially revolutionizing the cameras’ autofocus abilities.

And while they’ve since been succeeded by the Nikon Z6 II, Nikon Z7 II and now the Nikon Z6 III, they’re still great cameras that can be picked up for fantastic prices on the used market. Even today, the Nikon Z7 is a high-resolution, full-frame landscape photography powerhouse.

But despite the third incarnation of the Z6 being released last year, Nikon’s remained tight-lipped regarding a possible successor to the Nikon Z7 II, with many assuming the Nikon Z8 has filled that gap in the market. (You can check out the latest camera rumors to see what's being whispered about the Z7 III.)

Regardless, I’d love to know in the comments below if your Z6 or Z7 is still going strong. I still consider them some of the best Nikon cameras.

Download v3.80 for the Nikon Z6 and download v3.80 for the Nikon Z7. And here's how to update your Nikon camera's firmware.

