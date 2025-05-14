Nikon Z6 and Z7 get firmware update nearly 7 years after release, fixes this single bug
Quality-of-life firmware update for the Nikon Z6 and Z7 comes years after the full-frame mirrorless duo’s release
Firmware Version 3.80 for the Nikon Z6 and Nikon Z7 might not be a comprehensive update – in fact only, one bug is fixed – but Nikon’s continued support of its first full-frame mirrorless cameras (released way back in 2018) is commendable. Heck, the Big N is still updating the Nikon D850, which is even older!
According to Nikon, the cameras would occasionally record incorrect shutter speed values to EXIF data when using Bulb or Time modes – which has now been fixed. Nikon has been good to the Z6 and Z7 over the years, with firmware updates essentially revolutionizing the cameras’ autofocus abilities.
And while they’ve since been succeeded by the Nikon Z6 II, Nikon Z7 II and now the Nikon Z6 III, they’re still great cameras that can be picked up for fantastic prices on the used market. Even today, the Nikon Z7 is a high-resolution, full-frame landscape photography powerhouse.
But despite the third incarnation of the Z6 being released last year, Nikon’s remained tight-lipped regarding a possible successor to the Nikon Z7 II, with many assuming the Nikon Z8 has filled that gap in the market. (You can check out the latest camera rumors to see what's being whispered about the Z7 III.)
Regardless, I’d love to know in the comments below if your Z6 or Z7 is still going strong. I still consider them some of the best Nikon cameras.
Download v3.80 for the Nikon Z6 and download v3.80 for the Nikon Z7. And here's how to update your Nikon camera's firmware.
You might also like...
If you're into Nikon cameras, check out the best Nikon Z lenses and if you still have a D850 here are the best Nikon lenses for DSLRs. Also, I bought a Nikon Z8 two months before the Z6 III launch – did I make a mistake?
Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
Mike is Digital Camera World's How To Editor. He has over a decade of experience, writing for some of the biggest specialist publications including Digital Camera, Digital Photographer and PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine. Prior to DCW, Mike was Deputy Editor of N-Photo: The Nikon Magazine and Production Editor at Wex Photo Video, where he sharpened his skills in both the stills and videography spheres. While he's an avid motorsport photographer, his skills extend to every genre of photography – making him one of Digital Camera World's top tutors for techniques on cameras, lenses, tripods, filters and other imaging equipment – as well as sharing his expertise on shooting everything from portraits and landscapes to abstracts and architecture to wildlife and, yes, fast things going around race tracks...
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.