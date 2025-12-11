Leica cameras get major tethering upgrade as it joins forces with Capture One to strengthen pro photographer workflow

Leica has announced a new strategic partnership with Capture One, strengthening the relationship between two brands long associated with high-end image creation. The collaboration focuses on delivering a faster, more reliable and deeply integrated tethered shooting experience for Leica photographers, whether they’re working in a controlled studio environment or shooting on location under pressure.

(Image credit: James Artaius)

At the heart of the partnership is a tighter connection between Leica cameras and Capture One’s professional workflow system. The integration offers direct, stable, high-speed tethering, giving photographers instant image transfer, accurate Live View, and real-time adjustments as they shoot.

It’s designed to support the level of precision and consistency demanded by working professionals, while also bringing Capture One’s renowned colur handling and Leica-optimized profiles directly into the workflow. The result is a tethering and editing experience that mirrors Leica’s commitment to craftsmanship and image quality, from the moment of capture to the final grade.

To introduce the partnership, Leica and Capture One are launching a new Trial Program that offers Leica customers three months of complimentary access to Capture One’s All-in-One plan. The trial allows users to explore the full Leica-ready workflow, including tethered shooting, color refinement, and detailed post-production tools. Leica photographers can register at https://club.leicacamera.com to receive their three-month licence and setup guide.

(Image credit: Capture One)

“We are pleased to continue our collaboration with Capture One following our initial agreement. Capture One remains the best tethering solution on the market, and together we’re enabling Leica photographers to experience the most reliable and seamless tethered workflow available today,” says Nico Koehler, Head of Product Experience at Leica Camera AG.

Mathieu Bourlion, Director of Product Management at Capture One, adds:



“Leica has a long and distinguished legacy of shaping the art of photography for over a century. We’re proud to continue this collaboration by bringing our world-class tethering and workflow solutions to Leica image creators. Together, we’re supporting the next generation of photographers to carry that 100-year tradition forward, with greater speed, precision, and creative freedom.”

This renewed partnership marks a meaningful step forward for both companies, offering Leica users a streamlined, professional-grade workflow backed by tools designed to match the brand’s heritage of excellence.