Is the Nikon ZX real? This global shutter monster could be a Sony A9 III killer

Sodium warning: this is a pretty wild camera rumor, but potentially a pretty exciting one. It's being reported that Nikon is working on its first consumer camera with a global shutter sensor, the Nikon ZX.

It's being described as a flagship camera, pitched as "a direct competitor to the Canon EOS R3 and Sony A9 III" – the latter of which also has a global shutter sensor, a version of which may be the one that makes its way into the Nikon ZX (since Nikon acquires its image sensors from Sony).

Once again, this is just a rumor at present. The Nikon ZX might be just as much wishful thinking as the Nikon Z9H, a high-speed camera that was rumored at the end of 2023… or, indeed, it could be the very same camera with a different name. I've seen enough crazy rumors over the years that have turned out to be true, even if it took a few years.

Anyway, I thought this merited discussion even if it turns out to be nothing but air. Because, sooner or later, Nikon is going to release a camera with a global shutter sensor.

Is the Nikon ZX really the next version of the Nikon Z9? (Image credit: Future)

Nikon ZX: fact or fiction?

So what do we know about the Nikon ZX? The rumor comes from New Camera:

"Nikon has working flagship mirrorless prototypes with Global sensors. Right now, we have very limited information since they didn’t exist in the handling experience of any professional photographer. The Early [box style] prototypes are very much restricted to lab environments.

"The source said the project name is ZX (don’t consider it an official name). When we asked about the arrival date and competitors, the camera is a direct competitor of the Canon R3 or Sony A9 Mark III. The expected arrival timeline points towards Q4 of 2026."

There are dozens of this sort of rumor circulating at any given time. But this one may be lent credence by those earlier reports of the Nikon Z9H, which emerged in November 2023.

The Z9H was also rumored to be a flagship camera with a global shutter sensor, with the "H" being a nod to the suffix Nikon used to give its speed-focused flagship cameras (like the Nikon D1H, which was a speed-oriented upgrade of the base D1).

While I wrote off the Z9H at the time as just internet gossip-mongering in the wake of the A9 III, it's entirely possible that it was the first iteration of what is now being called the Nikon ZX. It would make sense for Nikon to be revisiting the tech, given how expensive global shutters were in 2023 (evidenced by the A9 III's $6,000 price tag).

Nikon's strategy with its flagships, both the Nikon Z8 and Z9, has been to provide massive firepower at a price point far below Canon and Sony's headline models – so again, it makes a lot of sense for it to wait a couple of years until the technology is more affordable.

Or, of course, the Nikon ZX might just be another example of internet gossip-mongering. Given how aggressive the company has been with its recent releases, though, and with the Z9 celebrating its fourth birthday this year, don't be too surprised if there's fire to this smoke.

