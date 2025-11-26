£400 off! This Nikon Z fc twin lens kit is an absolute steal this Black Friday!

This is an absolute cracker of a deal! Bundling a Nikon Z fc with a 16-50mm and 50-250mm lenses for just £869 compared to the usual price of £1269, it's cheaper than the regular £899 price of the Z fc on its own! True, the Z fc body-only and single kit lens variants are also seeing decent discounts over Black Friday, but this is by far the best deal out there, with a massive 32% saving.

Black Friday Save 32% (£400) Nikon Z fc Twin Lens Kit: was £1,269 now £869 at Amazon Bundling the brilliant retro Nikon Z fc with a 16-50mm standard zoom and 20-250mm telephoto, this offers a huge focal range that covers a wide variety of shooting scenarios. At this price, it's not to be missed.

The retro-bodied Nikon Z fc features loads of manual dials and controls, putting you in complete control of your photography. In this brilliant deal, it's bundled with two essential lenses.

The dinky Nikon Z DX 16-50mm f/3.5-6.3 VR is the perfect walkabout lens, weighing just 135 grams. It has a retractable design and features Nikon’s Vibration Reduction (VR) system, providing up to 4.5 stops of stabilization for both stills and video.

The Nikon Z DX 50-250mm f/4.5-6.3 VR takes over where the 16-50mm lens leaves off, giving you a gargantuan telephoto reach that is ideal for sports and wildlife, and capturing other faraway subjects. It also delivers Vibration Reduction for shake-free shots.

