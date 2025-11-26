£400 off! This Nikon Z fc twin lens kit is an absolute steal this Black Friday!
You can pick up a Z fc plus 16-50mm and 50-250mm twin-lens kit for less than the usual price of a Z fc on its own!
This is an absolute cracker of a deal! Bundling a Nikon Z fc with a 16-50mm and 50-250mm lenses for just £869 compared to the usual price of £1269, it's cheaper than the regular £899 price of the Z fc on its own! True, the Z fc body-only and single kit lens variants are also seeing decent discounts over Black Friday, but this is by far the best deal out there, with a massive 32% saving.
Bundling the brilliant retro Nikon Z fc with a 16-50mm standard zoom and 20-250mm telephoto, this offers a huge focal range that covers a wide variety of shooting scenarios. At this price, it's not to be missed.
The retro-bodied Nikon Z fc features loads of manual dials and controls, putting you in complete control of your photography. In this brilliant deal, it's bundled with two essential lenses.
The dinky Nikon Z DX 16-50mm f/3.5-6.3 VR is the perfect walkabout lens, weighing just 135 grams. It has a retractable design and features Nikon’s Vibration Reduction (VR) system, providing up to 4.5 stops of stabilization for both stills and video.
The Nikon Z DX 50-250mm f/4.5-6.3 VR takes over where the 16-50mm lens leaves off, giving you a gargantuan telephoto reach that is ideal for sports and wildlife, and capturing other faraway subjects. It also delivers Vibration Reduction for shake-free shots.
Check out the best Nikon Black Friday deals
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
Prior to joining digitalcameraworld.com as Guides Editor, Adam was the editor of N-Photo: The Nikon Magazine for seven years, and as such is one of Digital Camera World's leading experts when it comes to all things Nikon-related.
Whether it’s reviews and hands-on tests of the latest Nikon cameras and lenses, sharing his skills using filters, tripods, lighting, L brackets and other photography equipment, or trading tips and techniques on shooting landscapes, wildlife and almost any genre of photography, Adam is always on hand to provide his insights.
Prior to his tenure on N-Photo, Adam was also a veteran of publications such as PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine, so his wealth of photographic knowledge isn’t solely limited to the Big N.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.