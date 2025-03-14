Fujifilm X-M5 sold out in Japan, do we have another X100VI on our hands?

The Fujifilm X-M5 is proving very popular in a world where the X100VI has been relatively scarce

Fujimania is showing no signs of slowing down. A report from Japanese news outlet Asobinet has revealed that orders of the Fujifilm X-M5 have been suspended in Japan due to huge demand. And while the compact APS-C mirrorless is still available in the UK and US, some stock is on back order.

This is familiar territory for the best Fujifilm cameras, with the Fujifilm X100VI still on back order in the US at B&H Photo and Adorama, and stock only just appearing in the UK, which is quite extraordinary for a camera that was released at the beginning of 2023.

It seems Fujifilm is struggling to meet demand, but that’s not necessarily a bad thing, with camera scarcity arguably drumming up even more appetite for two of the best compact cameras on the market. Well, the Fujifilm X-M5 technically isn’t a compact camera, a term the industry traditionally reserves for cameras with built-in lenses. The X-M5 is an interchangeable-lens device, but its diminutive size and lack of a viewfinder certainly puts it within the compact-camera ballpark.

The X100VI is an incredible camera, but if you don't need a viewfinder and want something a little cheaper, the Fujifilm X-M5 is a fine alternative (Image credit: Gareth Bevan / Digital Camera World)

Digital Camera World Reviews Editor and oracle on all things Fuji, Gareth Bevan, considers the X-M5 one of the best mirrorless cameras, awarding it top honors with a gushing five-star review. He praised its pocketable form factor, 6.2K open-gate video, and processing power, and having witnessed it in person at The Photography & Video Show 2025, I have to say, it’s a mighty attractive little camera.

But I do feel sorry for any Fuji fans struggling to get their hands on this fantastic device. Especially because the logical alternative is the Fujifilm X100VI. If you can’t get hold of either camera then it’s worth sitting tight for new stock or perhaps opting for another Fujifilm camera such as the Fujifilm X-T50 or Fujifilm X-T5 if you don’t mind a more professional form factor.

You may also like...

Can't justify a Fujifilm X100VI? I find out whether the Fujifilm X100T compact camera is still worth it in 2025. Looking for a cheap camera to replace your phone? I’d consider the Fujifilm X-A7. And here's why I think the forgotten Fujifilm X-T200 is still a great entry-level choice.