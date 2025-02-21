Thinking of buying a Fujifilm X100T compact camera in 2025? I’m here to tell you whether or not it’s worth it

There's no denying that the Fujifilm X100T is a very good-looking compact camera indeed

The Fujifilm X100T is part of the incredibly popular X100 series that became the darling of TikTok thanks to the Fujifilm X100V and the latest camera in the line-up, the Fujifilm X100VI. The problem is that those cameras were so popular that they’re in very short supply. As such, it’s a darn difficult job finding an X100VI new – and thus, the entire range has become inflated on the used market.

The Fujifilm X100T was released in 2014 and is the third generation of the X100 series. Three cameras have been released since, the X100F, X100V, and X100VI. Now, I’ve noticed a bit of online interest regarding the X100T, so I want to make myself clear: I don't think this is the best compact camera to buy in 2025. Here’s why…

The Fujifilm X100T has a fixed lens. It's not as versatile as an interchangeable lens camera, but it’s more portable and the limitations of a fixed lens can often feel liberating (Image credit: Future)

In the US and UK, I’m seeing Fujifilm X100T cameras going for around $700-$900 / £500-£800 and Fujifilm X100F cameras going for around the $1,000 / £900 mark – and honestly, I think the X100F is the better deal at these prices. The Fujifilm X100T is an old camera at this point – it came out over a decade ago, after all.

That’s not to say it’s a bad camera, by any means. You can still capture great images with an X100T. And its form factor, magnesium-alloy body and made-in-Japan credentials make it a superb premium point-and-shoot compact camera even today. It’s just not worth the inflated price it’s currently going for on the used market.

I don’t know about you, but I just can’t imagine spending $900 on a camera with a 16-MP X-Trans II sensor that’s over a decade old. Move up to the X100F’s slightly higher price point and at least you're getting a 26-MP X-Trans III. But even then, it’s the price that’s giving me pause for thought. And it’s a shame, because these are seriously desirable cameras for a reason.

Fujifilm moved production of the X100VI to China, but the X100T is made in Japan (Image credit: Future)

Witness an X100-series camera in the flesh and you'll instantly want to pick it up. These cameras are made for taking photos and I’ve no doubt that in 20 years time – when we’re looking back on the current crop of cameras as vintage – the X100 series will still be very popular with collectors.

If you’ve got $1,000 in the bank and are looking to pick up the best Fujifilm camera, I’d suggest taking a look at the Fujifilm X-M5 (bear in mind it doesn't have a viewfinder) or if you don’t mind paying a little extra and going for an SLR-style body, the Fujifilm X-T50. Alternatively, you could just save your money and hold out for an X100V or X100VI.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

My fear with picking up an X100T right now is that at some point, reliable X100VI stock is going to start populating camera stores, and used X100 models will plummet in price. Then again, I’ve been thinking that for over a year…

You may also like...

Boy, do I love writing about older cameras! Has the cheap compact camera craze persuaded you to ditch your phone? I’d consider the Fujifilm X-A7. The forgotten Fujifilm X-T200 is still a great entry-level choice and is pretty cheap for a retro-themed mirrorless camera. I think the Nikon FE is a perfect first film camera.