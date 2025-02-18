The forgotten Fujifilm X-T200 is still a great entry-level choice and is pretty cheap for a retro-themed mirrorless camera

You'd be hard-pressed to find a modern X-Series camera for less on the used market than the Fujifilm X-T200 (well, maybe the X-T100…)

The Fujifilm X-T200 was launched in 2020 as the successor to the X-T100. This mirrorless camera was designed to be an entry point into the X-Series of interchangeable-lens cameras (albeit the next step up from the X-A7). But the Fujifilm X-T200 didn’t sell particularly well, causing the company to focus on the next rung in the X-Series ladder, the X-T30, X-T30 II and, more recently, the X-T50.

The Fujiifilm X-T200’s diminutive size and plasticky build can make it feel a little toy-like in comparison to some of the best Fujifilm cameras, but it’s still a very capable little device. And crucially, it’s not an ‘it’ camera on the used market like the Fujifilm X-Pro3 or Olympus PEN-F, so you can usually find it for a more reasonable price second-hand than many of its retro-cool peers.

The Fujifilm X-T200's rear LCD and EVF are both crisp and vibrant (Image credit: Rod Lawton/Digital Camera World)

If you’re looking to pick up your first interchangeable-lens camera and are on a budget, want to play around with Fujifilm’s coveted Film Simulations or are simply looking for an affordable, everyday camera that’ll slip into your handbag or rucksack, I think there’s plenty of life in the Fujifilm X-T200 yet.

The modest 8fps burst shooting and an AF system that’s a little hit-and-miss do mean I wouldn’t recommend this camera for capturing wildlife or action, but then again, that’s not what you buy a small retro camera for. Where this little device excels is being on your person as you go about your day.

It’s an ideal companion for day trips, photos of family and friends, everyday snaps, and street photography. And its EVF and rear LCD still look pretty good, a boon for anyone coming from the best camera phones who like to compose via the screen.

The Fujifilm X-T200 slotted in below the X-T30 and (later, the) X-T30 II, which boast X-Trans sensors and better physical controls (Image credit: Rod Lawton/Digital Camera World)

The camera is built around a 24.2MP APS-C CMOS sensor and, while you won’t be buying the X-T200 for its video capabilities, it can still shoot 4K 30p. I do think it’s a shame that the X-T200 doesn’t feature an X-Trans sensor, but you can still get great images from its Bayer-filtered sensor, along with 11 Film Simulations so you can achieve that chic Fujifilm look.

Ultimately the Fujifilm X-T200 isn’t a classic, but that’s why you can pick it up for a decent price. It’s a capable little Fujifilm camera that would make an excellent ‘beater’ or a first interchangeable-lens camera. But be careful, it’s a bit of a portal to the Fujifilm system. You’ll be wanting an X-T5 next!

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

You may also like...

Like the classic look? Check out the best retro cameras. If you're looking for a retro-cool alternative from another manufacturer, take a look at the Nikon Z fc. And if you want to feast your eyes on the very latest retro-style camera on the market, look no further than the OM System OM-3.