Forget compact cameras, this classic Sony vlogging camera comes with a zoom lens you can change, a huge APS-C sensor and is now at lowest price EVER!

Popular Sony A6400 is now available at its best price ever
Amazon's Big Deal sale may be over, but it has just reduced a great mirrorless camera that is designed for vloggers down to the lowest point ever.
The Sony A6400 isn't much bigger than some of the super popular premium compact cameras around at the moment. But unlike a Fujifilm X100 VI or a Ricoh GR IV, the A6400 has a zoom lens - and an interchangeable mount so you can use longer and wider lenses if you fancy (now or at some point in the future). But on top of that there is the price - which is now just £646.95 with a Sony E PZ 16-50mm F3.5-5.6 OSS II 3x zoom.
Sony announced the A6400 APS-C format mirrorless camera back in 2019 – but it is now one of the best budget vlogging cameras around. With its 24-megapixel APS-C sensor and 4K video shooting, it is a good choice for someone who wants to get into the pleasures of interchangeable lens photography.
It's one of our top choices for the best camera for vlogging and is one of the best-selling mirrorless models. It's a feature-packed snapper with support for S-log3 and S-log2, a flip-up 16:9 rear touch display, and, of course, Sony's superb autofocus tracking.
The Sony A6400 stands out as one of the best budget APS-C mirrorless cameras due to its superb video quality. While its capabilities in still photography are impressive, its 4K video capture is exceptional, recorded as downsampled 6K footage. The 3-inch touchscreen flips up 180 degrees, making it ideal for vloggers who need a forward-facing display.
Sony's renowned eye autofocus, proven to perform brilliantly in countless tests, works excellently here, even for single-handed shooting. For those interested in post-production, the A6400 includes HLG and S-Log editing formats, and it features an HDMI output for using an external recorder.
