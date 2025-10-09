Prime Day is finished, but these 13 Black Friday–level camera deals refuse to die

The Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale may have officially ended, but some of my favourite deals from the event are still hanging on - and trust me, these are too good to ignore!

While the main event might be over, a surprising number of standout offers on cameras and lenses remain live, still offering those rare, Black Friday–level savings that don’t come around often. These are the real highlights from the sale, not leftovers, but genuine best-in-show bargains that managed to survive the shopping frenzy.

If you missed your chance earlier in the week, this is your moment to strike. Prices like these don’t hang around for long, and once they’re gone, they’re gone. So if something below catches your eye, don’t wait - these deals are still going strong, but only for now.

Best camera deals

Save £100 DJI Osmo Action 4 Standard Combo: was £289 now £189 at Amazon The DJI Osmo Action 4 is a tough, compact action camera built for adventure, with excellent low-light performance, smooth stabilization, and waterproofing straight out of the box - perfect for capturing sharp, steady footage whether you're underwater, on the road, or deep in the mountains. Read more ▼

Save £336 OM System OM-3: was £1,699 now £1,363 at Amazon This is the lowest ever price on the OM-3! Its 20.4MP sensor can crank out 80MP RAW images, it shoots 120fps bursts, has up to 7.5 stops of stabilization, records 10-bit 4K 60p, packs IP53 weather sealing, has incredible computational photography modes… and it looks gorgeous! Read more ▼

Save £180 DJI DJI Mini 4 Pro: was £869 now £689 at Amazon The DJI Mini 4 Pro might be last year's premium lightweight drone, but it still has an amazing camera and all-round collision sensors, plus (because the Mini 5 Pro has just arrived in the UK) it is also heavily discounted too! This is for serious photographers & videographers looking to keep below the 249g threshold, and even comes with a RC2 remote with built-in screen. Read more ▼

Save £364.35 Nikon Z fc: was £899 now £534.65 at Amazon The Nikon Z fc blends classic film-era design with the power of Nikon’s modern Z-mount system. Compact, lightweight, and packed with features like fast autofocus, 4K video, and a fully articulating screen, it’s a stylish and capable mirrorless camera that feels as good to use as it looks. Read more ▼

Save £489 Nikon Z 180-600mm f/5.6-6.3 VR: was £1,999 now £1,510 at Amazon It's tailor-made for sports, wildlife and aviation photography – even astrophotography, thanks to its reach – and our reviewer found that it was "razor-sharp" at every focal length at which it was tested. The lens also features an FLC fluorine coating that repels dust, water droplets, grease and dirt – and its anti-reflective properties enhance image clarity. Read more ▼

Save £30.99 GoPro Hero: was £199.99 now £169 at Amazon The GoPro Hero (2024) is GoPro’s most compact 4K-capable action camera yet, weighing just 86 g while still offering 4K/30 fps video, 12 MP photos, HyperSmooth stabilization (via the Quik app), a rear touch screen, voice control, and rugged waterproofing up to 5 m - ideal for lightweight, on‑the‑go adventure capture Read more ▼

Save £110.99 DJI Osmo 360 Adventure Combo: was £539.99 now £429 at Amazon The DJI Osmo 360 is a newly launched 360° camera with a 1-inch sensor, 8K video, and a waterproof design, built for creators who want cutting-edge imaging in any environment. This kit comes with three batteries and an invisible selfie stick. Read more ▼

Save £169.99 Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark IV: was £799.99 now £630 at Amazon The Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark IV with a 14-42mm lens is a great bundle to get ready and out shooting. With its 20MP stills and 4K video capabilities, it's a great camera in a compact package Read more ▼

Is it worth waiting until Black Friday instead?

Not necessarily. While Black Friday sometimes offers deeper discounts, Prime Day, and those deals that follow it are far more focused - and for camera gear, it often matches or even beats Black Friday prices.

If you see a good deal on something you’ve been eyeing, don’t wait until November - my recommendation is to buy it now and avoid possible disappointment later!