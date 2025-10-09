Prime Day is finished, but these 13 Black Friday–level camera deals refuse to die
The Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale may have officially ended, but some of my favourite deals from the event are still hanging on - and trust me, these are too good to ignore!
While the main event might be over, a surprising number of standout offers on cameras and lenses remain live, still offering those rare, Black Friday–level savings that don’t come around often. These are the real highlights from the sale, not leftovers, but genuine best-in-show bargains that managed to survive the shopping frenzy.
If you missed your chance earlier in the week, this is your moment to strike. Prices like these don’t hang around for long, and once they’re gone, they’re gone. So if something below catches your eye, don’t wait - these deals are still going strong, but only for now.
Best camera deals
The DJI Osmo Action 4 is a tough, compact action camera built for adventure, with excellent low-light performance, smooth stabilization, and waterproofing straight out of the box - perfect for capturing sharp, steady footage whether you're underwater, on the road, or deep in the mountains.
This is the lowest ever price on the OM-3! Its 20.4MP sensor can crank out 80MP RAW images, it shoots 120fps bursts, has up to 7.5 stops of stabilization, records 10-bit 4K 60p, packs IP53 weather sealing, has incredible computational photography modes… and it looks gorgeous!
The DJI Mini 4 Pro might be last year's premium lightweight drone, but it still has an amazing camera and all-round collision sensors, plus (because the Mini 5 Pro has just arrived in the UK) it is also heavily discounted too! This is for serious photographers & videographers looking to keep below the 249g threshold, and even comes with a RC2 remote with built-in screen.
The Nikon Z fc blends classic film-era design with the power of Nikon’s modern Z-mount system. Compact, lightweight, and packed with features like fast autofocus, 4K video, and a fully articulating screen, it’s a stylish and capable mirrorless camera that feels as good to use as it looks.
It's tailor-made for sports, wildlife and aviation photography – even astrophotography, thanks to its reach – and our reviewer found that it was "razor-sharp" at every focal length at which it was tested. The lens also features an FLC fluorine coating that repels dust, water droplets, grease and dirt – and its anti-reflective properties enhance image clarity.
The Nikon Z6 II with the Nikkor 24-70mm f/4 is a winning combination. The Z6 II features a 24.5MP sensor and impresses with its 273 hybrid AF points. The 24-60mm f/4 lens is a versatile all-rounder, great for portrait, travel photography, and more.
The GoPro Hero (2024) is GoPro’s most compact 4K-capable action camera yet, weighing just 86 g while still offering 4K/30 fps video, 12 MP photos, HyperSmooth stabilization (via the Quik app), a rear touch screen, voice control, and rugged waterproofing up to 5 m - ideal for lightweight, on‑the‑go adventure capture
The Insta360 GO 3S 128GB is a tiny yet powerful action camera that captures crisp 4K footage with generous storage for all-day shooting.
The Canon RF 15-35mm f/2.8L is a stunning ultra-wide zoom for landscapes, architecture, and street scenes - and right now, you can save a massive £1,080.99 with this Prime Day deal, bringing it down to just £1,549.
The DJI Osmo 360 is a newly-launched 360° camera with a 1-inch sensor, 8K video, and a waterproof design, built for creators who want cutting-edge imaging in any environment.
The DJI Osmo 360 is a newly launched 360° camera with a 1-inch sensor, 8K video, and a waterproof design, built for creators who want cutting-edge imaging in any environment. This kit comes with three batteries and an invisible selfie stick.
Designed for vloggers, this mirrorless camera takes everything that's great about the ZV-1 compact camera, but adds the versatility of an interchangeable lens system.
The Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark IV with a 14-42mm lens is a great bundle to get ready and out shooting. With its 20MP stills and 4K video capabilities, it's a great camera in a compact package
Is it worth waiting until Black Friday instead?
Not necessarily. While Black Friday sometimes offers deeper discounts, Prime Day, and those deals that follow it are far more focused - and for camera gear, it often matches or even beats Black Friday prices.
If you see a good deal on something you’ve been eyeing, don’t wait until November - my recommendation is to buy it now and avoid possible disappointment later!
