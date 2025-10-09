22-year-old photographer wins major award for powerful portraits of resilient Norwegian wildlife braving extreme conditions

At 22 years old, Norwegian photographer Tobias Gjerde has captured the resilience of wildlife facing one of nature's harshest challenges – the Nordic Winter.

His portfolio, Norwegian Winter, won the coveted Fritz Pölking Junior Prize 2025, awarded by the German Society for Nature Photography (GDT) as part of the European Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition.

"The jury was impressed by how this young photographer managed to portray such a diversity of species while maintaining consistent visual and thematic clarity. Tobias" handling of snow, wind, and the subdued hues of the northern winter, as well as his empathy for each species, is impressive," explains jury member Patrick Brakowsky. "His series proves that there is no need for dramatic behaviour or fast action to tell a compelling story about isolation in an untamed wilderness."

Gjerde's photographs reveal a minimalist white world, and animals must survive bone-chilling cold and relentless winds. Rather than chase dramatic moments, Tobias chose to portray the stillness and subtle beauty of this stark landscape, capturing the dignity and endurance of its inhabitants.

A member of Norske Naturfotografer / NN – an association for professional Norwegian nature photographers – and having served in the Norwegian Army as a combat photographer for the Arctic Ranger Battalion (GSV) – Tobias combines technical skill with a deep passion for nature and wildlife conservation. In 2025, he began sharing mini-documentaries and behind-the-scenes footage on YouTube and Instagram, inviting us to witness the raw realities of wildlife photography in the extreme world.

His work not only celebrates the beauty of the northern wilds but also emphasizes the urgent need to protect these fragile ecosystems from a warming world. For more information about Tobias Gjerde and his photography, visit his website, and discover more of this award-winning portfolio on the Fritz Pölking Prize website.

Three Weeks of Wildlife Photography in Arctic Norway - YouTube Watch On

You might like...

Browse the best cameras for wildlife photography, the best trail cameras, and the best professional cameras.