Hauntingly powerful photo essay on rattlesnake vs human conflict celebrated across Europe and beyond
Spaniard wins Fritz Pölking Prize 2025 for evocative work delving into centuries of fear, myth and hope between humans and rattlesnakes in the American West
Spanish photographer Javier Aznar has been awarded the prestigious Fritz Pölking Prize 2025 for his hauntingly powerful photo essay Love, Hate and Rattlesnakes.
Aznar's work explores the complex and often contradictory relationship between humans and rattlesnakes in the American West – a tale woven from centuries of fear, myth, persecution, and hope.
Presented by the German Society for Nature Photography (GDT) as part of the European Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition, the Fritz Pölking Prize honors exceptional photographic storytelling that goes beyond the surface of beauty to reveal deeper truths.
Jury member Patrick Brakowsky says, "() Love, hate and rattlesnakes confronts us up front with how we interact with other species. It avoids mere shock tactics, instead offering a nuanced and multifaceted exploration of a complex subject. () The photographer has achieved the rare feat of creating a cohesive, high-calibre visual narrative that does not shy away from hard facts."
Javier's portfolio shines a light on rattlesnakes as both symbols of renewal and misunderstood creatures facing brutal persecution – from historic bounty hunts to modern-day snake round-ups.
A Sony Imaging Ambassador and frequent contributor to National Geographic Magazine, he specializes in natural history storytelling that bridges conversation and culture. He is also an Associate Fellow of the International League of Conservation Photographers (iLCP) and a member of The Photo Society. His work raises public awareness about wildlife protection and the urgent need to coexist with nature.
For more information about Javier Aznar and his work, visit his website, and discover more of this award-winning project on the Fritz Pölking Prize website.
