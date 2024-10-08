Panasonic Lumix S 18-40mm is world's smallest ever full-frame zoom, and I got my hands on it

Panasonic has just launched the world's smallest and lightest full-frame zoom - the Lumix S 18-40mm f/4.5-6.3. The new L-mount lens weighs just 155g and measures 67.9x40.9mm. This record was previously held by the Sony FE 28-60mm f4-5.6, which tipped the scales 167g.

The lens was originally teased a the release of the Lumix S9 - and this zoom will now be sold as a kit with this miniature full-frame camera. The lens is compatible with the hybrid zoom function of the S9, giving you the option of a 120mm digital zoom.

The miniaturized construction of the lens means that you have to unlock the zoom to get it to function. Its focal length range is a perfect choice for video content creation, and a good first lens for stills photography.

The new Panasonic Lumix S 18-40mm f/4.5-6.3 will be a new kit lens option for the Lumix S9 (Image credit: Panasonic)

The lens offers a minimum focusing distance of 0.15m (0.49ft), and has a 62mm filter ring. It is constructed with eight elements in seven groups, with a seven-bladed diaphragm.

The Lumix S 18-40mm f/4.5-6.3 will retail for $499.99/£519 on its own, or for $1799.99/£1,799 with the Lumix S9. The zoom will also be sold with the newly-announced Lumix S5D for £1,399.

Sample images

We had a chance to shoot some early sample images with the Lumix S 18-40mm f/4.5-6.3 - albeit in a rather darkened bar, forcing us to shoot at ISO5000 with a Lumix S9 in order to take some portrait images of our model…

(Image credit: Chris George / Digital Camera World)

(Image credit: Chris George / Digital Camera World)

New Panasonic S lens roadmap

The length of the Panasonic Lumix S 18-40mm when fully extended (Image credit: Chris George / Digital Camera World)

In addition to launching the new lens, Panasonic has also unveiled a new roadmap for its S-range of full-frame lenses. Two new models have been added to the development line. For the moment, all we will know is that these will be a large aperture standard zoom and an ultra telephoto zoom – with no indication on how soon these will be released.