Panasonic Lumix S 18-40mm is world's smallest ever full-frame zoom, and I got my hands on it

Panasonic has just launched the world's smallest and lightest full-frame zoom - the Lumix S 18-40mm f/4.5-6.3. The new L-mount lens weighs just 155g and measures 67.9x40.9mm. This record was previously held by the Sony FE 28-60mm f4-5.6, which tipped the scales 167g.
The lens was originally teased a the release of the Lumix S9 - and this zoom will now be sold as a kit with this miniature full-frame camera. The lens is compatible with the hybrid zoom function of the S9, giving you the option of a 120mm digital zoom.
The miniaturized construction of the lens means that you have to unlock the zoom to get it to function. Its focal length range is a perfect choice for video content creation, and a good first lens for stills photography.
The lens offers a minimum focusing distance of 0.15m (0.49ft), and has a 62mm filter ring. It is constructed with eight elements in seven groups, with a seven-bladed diaphragm.
The Lumix S 18-40mm f/4.5-6.3 will retail for $499.99/£519 on its own, or for $1799.99/£1,799 with the Lumix S9. The zoom will also be sold with the newly-announced Lumix S5D for £1,399.
Sample images
We had a chance to shoot some early sample images with the Lumix S 18-40mm f/4.5-6.3 - albeit in a rather darkened bar, forcing us to shoot at ISO5000 with a Lumix S9 in order to take some portrait images of our model…
New Panasonic S lens roadmap
In addition to launching the new lens, Panasonic has also unveiled a new roadmap for its S-range of full-frame lenses. Two new models have been added to the development line. For the moment, all we will know is that these will be a large aperture standard zoom and an ultra telephoto zoom – with no indication on how soon these will be released.
Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Chris George has worked on Digital Camera World since its launch in 2017. He has been writing about photography, mobile phones, video making and technology for over 30 years – and has edited numerous magazines including PhotoPlus, N-Photo, Digital Camera, Video Camera, and Professional Photography.
His first serious camera was the iconic Olympus OM10, with which he won the title of Young Photographer of the Year - long before the advent of autofocus and memory cards. Today he uses a Nikon D800, a Fujifilm X-T1, a Sony A7, and his iPhone 15 Pro Max.
He has written about technology for countless publications and websites including The Sunday Times Magazine, The Daily Telegraph, Dorling Kindersley, What Cellphone, T3 and Techradar.