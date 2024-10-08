Panasonic Lumix S 18-40mm is world's smallest ever full-frame zoom, and I got my hands on it

By
published

Panasonic Lumix S 18-40mm f/4.5-6.3 sets new slimming record weighing in at just 155g

Panasonic Lumix S 18-40mm F4.5-6.3
(Image credit: Chris George / Digital Camera World)
Jump to:

Panasonic has just launched the world's smallest and lightest full-frame zoom - the Lumix S 18-40mm f/4.5-6.3. The new L-mount lens weighs just 155g and measures 67.9x40.9mm. This record was previously held by the Sony FE 28-60mm f4-5.6, which tipped the scales 167g.

The lens was originally teased a the release of the Lumix S9 - and this zoom will now be sold as a kit with this miniature full-frame camera. The lens is compatible with the hybrid zoom function of the S9, giving you the option of a 120mm digital zoom.

