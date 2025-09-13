A shift pancake lens for US$119? Yes, this optic really exists

The new AstrHori 18mm f/5.6 APS-C pancake shift lens stands as an incredibly compact and lightweight optic and costs just $119 / £119

Shift lenses have always been a niche, specialist tool – the kind of gear that serious architecture or real estate photographers invest in, usually at a premium. Finding one for an APS-C sensor, or for under $1,000, has been next to impossible, which is why the announcement of the AstrHori 18mm f/5.6 APS-C pancake shift lens is special.

This compact, lightweight lens – designed for Sony E, Fujifilm X, Nikon Z and Leica L-Mount – brings a highly practical feature to APS-C users: in-camera perspective correction, without the usual cost or bulk.

For anyone shooting cityscapes, interiors or architectural lines, it opens a new level of control without relying on workarounds or post-production fixes.

The downside has always been the price and size. Lenses like the Laowa 15mm f/4.5 Shift offer that flexibility but, at around $1,200 and over 500g, they've never really been in reach for the average APS-C shooter. Some lenses even go further, like the Nikon PC Nikkor 19mm f/4E ED, coming in at around $3,400 and 885g.

This is why the new AstrHori 18mm f/5.6 APS-C pancake shift lens stands out so clearly. It's a true shift lens, designed specifically for APS-C, and yet it's incredibly compact and costs just $119 / £119.

AstrHori 18mm f/5.6 APS-C pancake shift lens

(Image credit: AstrHori)

Specifications

Frame size: APS-C

Focal length: 18mm

Aperture: f/5.6

Angle of view: 76.8°

Focus range: 0.3m ~ ∞

Weight: ~169g (E-mount)

Mounts: E, L, X and Z

The AstrHori lens has a fixed f/5.6 aperture – modest, sure, but this isn't about a shallow depth of field or low-light shooting. It's about a practical, portable perspective correction in a format that can fit in your pocket.

And there's really no direct competition at this level. The only other APS-C option that comes close is Laowa's 12-24mm f/5.6 zoom shift lens, which adds a zoom range and a slightly larger shift movement, but it's priced at nearly $700 and it's over 3 times heavier than the AstrHori.

Sure, for this price, you're not getting the ultra-polished optics of a high-end pro lens. There may be compromises in sharpness or edge performance, and you're working with manual focus only. But even so, the value is hard to ignore. It's not about replacing high-end gear, but rather making a pro technique available to a much wider group of creatives.

Personally, I can't wait to take it out for a walk. Having something this light and functional that gives me control over the lines – without needing to lug around a full-frame shift lens – is a win.

