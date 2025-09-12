Love it or hate it, AI is becoming a key part of reliable autofocus (AF). It supports cameras and helps us capture sharp subjects, even in fast-moving action scenes (think of Canon's Dual Pixel Intelligent AF). Now, imagine an AI autofocus adapter from Viltrox – enabling better AF performance on lenses that don't quite nail AF – and maybe even giving older manual lenses AF functionality…

When Viltrox revealed its IBC 2025 lineup, it included four new lenses, a new tier Evo series, a new TTL flash… and the Nexus AI Autofocus Adapter. According to Viltrox's press release, it's "an innovative adapter integrating artificial intelligence to expand focusing capabilities."

Adapters aren't new; products like the E-Z AF and EF-FX offer electronic AF, but they don't feature AI-level tracking, recognition or predictive AF (at least, nothing that's clearly documented). The Nexus AI Autofocus Adapter has appeared in previous rumors so, for some, it might not be a total surprise.

Nexus AI Autofocus Adapter

Viltrox hasn't shared specs, images, or detailed info yet, so let's speculate on what this adapter might bring.

First, it sounds like it will improve AF speed and tracking – especially useful for photographing moving subjects and video. The key difference could be smarter AF logic – AI replacing simple mechanical or electronic relay systems.

This should translate to more consistent performance in challenging situations, like low light or fast motion, where AF speed, accuracy and quality often suffer. It might also combine hardware and software improvements to better handle lens quirks, like motor types or lens delay.

If so, this adapter could be a great choice for creators who work across different lens systems or use vintage lenses but want reliable autofocus.

Price & availability

Like the other new products, Viltrox hasn't announced pricing for the AI Autofocus Adapter yet – nor do we have anything in the way of availability timelines.

However, the fact that Viltrox is showcasing the adaptor at IBC 2025 suggests that it should be fairly far along in development – and no doubt there will be more information on the specifics as the show progresses.

If you're attending the IBC, you can see all of Viltrox's latest products in person at RAI Amsterdam, Hall 11, Booth A09, until September 15.

