Sony has unleashed its annual corporate report – and the 60+ page document hides a few hints as to what’s next for the tech giant’s cameras and sensors. Among the key strategies for the brand moving forward, Sony president and CEO, Hiroki Totoki, intends to focus cameras towards content creation and increase the sensor size on camera phones.

Among the list of business strategies, Totoki lists “​​pivoting imaging business products like cameras and services toward content creation” among the brand’s growth initiatives. The increasing spread of video on mobile devices and the growing influence of social media play a key role in that decision, according to the report.

While the report, shared on September 12, suggests a focus on content creation, the company’s vision doesn’t leave photographers behind, including goals for enhancing global shutter technology and introducing more innovative mirrorless lenses.

Tucked in a wealth of information across Sony’s entire corporate structure, Sony has also hinted that its smartphone sensors are not only trending up in size, but may migrate into “new types of cameras.”

Sony’s smartphone sensors may increase in size – and even end up on handheld cameras

(Image credit: Basil Kronfli)

In the report, Sony anticipates continuing the trend of increasing the sensor size on smartphone cameras. But Sony’s smartphone-sized sensors may not be destined only for smartphones.

“The segment plans to also capture new earning opportunities by utilizing mobile image sensors for new types of cameras, such as handheld cameras,” the report reads.

Sony doesn’t specify what those “new types of cameras” may be, beyond being handheld. But the small size of smartphone sensors may be most advantageous for smaller handheld cameras, such as compact cameras, vlogging cameras or action cameras.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Some Sony smartphone-sized sensors have already been incorporated into compact cameras developed by other brands. The Yashica FX-D 100, a retro-styled compact camera, uses the 13MP Sony IMX458 sensor, which was originally designed for smartphones and tablets.

Putting smartphone-sized sensors into dedicated cameras would negate much of the image quality advantages of using a dedicated camera, but if mixed with an optical zoom lens it may still offer some advantages. Image quality isn’t exactly the only reason compact cameras are resurging in trends, however. Dedicated cameras are also seeing a resurgence among digital minimalists and retro camera fans.

Sony plans to add another layer to its stacked sensors

(Image credit: Gareth Bevan / Digital Camera World)

Beyond smartphone sensors, Sony’s imaging sensor segment expects further evolution with higher-density sensors and three-layer stacked designs. Higher-density sensors imply higher resolutions.

While Sony introduced much faster sensor readouts when it launched the two-layer stacked sensor, a three-layer stack could further the sensor’s capability. Sony discussed a three-layer stacked sensor with an added an “⍺” layer in between the two existing layers earlier this year, and the report indicates that Sony expects the three-layer stacks to drive additional growth.

Sony’s mirrorless cameras could see more global shutter tech – and unique lenses

(Image credit: James Artaius)

The report doesn’t ignore Sony’s large sensor mirrorless cameras. Sony indicated that global shutter is a key focus for the company that the brand expects to develop even further.

The report also mentions that Sony wants to expand the line of “innovative lenses.” While Sony didn’t offer more specific hints, the report suggests that the brand’s lens lineup will continue to add options beyond just updates to existing optics.

You may also like

Browse the best Sony cameras or the best Sony E Mount lenses.