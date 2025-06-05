Beautiful retro mirrorless camera drops to its lowest-ever price

I had never considered picking up a Micro Four Thirds camera until the OM System OM-3 came along. That’s how effortlessly cool this gorgeous little slice of yesteryear really is. And right now, you can save over £260 on this mirrorless body at Amazon, bringing down the price to £1,436.66.

OM System OM-3 body: was £1,699 now £1,434.66 at Amazon Save £264 at Amazon The OM System OM-3 isn't just gorgeous on the outside; it's got it where it counts on the inside, too! Try a 20-MP stacked BSI sensor, blistering burst speeds, IBIS, RAW video output, glorious 4K 60p, and more.



What’s under that retro veneer, then? Well, the OM System OM-3 boasts a 20-megapixel stacked BSI Live MOS sensor. It has great computational photography features including: in-camera Live ND, Live Composite, High-Res Shot, and Focus Stacking. Plus it boasts 120fps burst speeds, 6.5 stops of IBIS, RAW video output, 4K 60p, full HD 240p, and an IP53-certified weather-sealed body.

So, while it might look like a camera from yesteryear, underneath it’s anything but. And if that’s not enough to whet your appetite, the OM System OM-3 was scored a tip-top five stars by our resident ‘Olly’ fanatic, and editor in chief, James Artaius. Honestly, this little camera is one of my favorite cameras of the last year, and that’s coming from somebody who wants a Nikon Zf.

