If you've been looking to upgrade to one of the best cinema cameras, but you want something small yet powerful to help with a docuseries or even YouTube, then the Canon EOS R50 V is the perfect fit.

Now it's even more of a perfect fit, as it's been reduced by $200, lowering it to the camera's lowest-ever price for the holiday season – just $519 at Adorama , down from $719.

Save $200 Canon EOS R50 V: was $719 now $519 at Adorama According to price trackers, this $200 discount puts the Canon EOS R50 V down to its lowest-ever price, plus Adorama is tossing in a few freebies. The Canon EOS R50 V takes Canon's popular entry-level mirrorless and gives it a makeover in a smaller body with better video. That does mean that there's no viewfinder, but the R50 V very much feels like a "baby Cinema EOS."

The Canon EOS R50 V (review) was only launched in April, and it's super rare for a Canon product to be discounted so quickly – especially with the tariff turbulence. But not only is it discounted – it's been discounted to its lowest price ever.

My colleague James, who reviewed the camera, fell in love with the R50 V from the moment he used it: "Most 'vlogging cameras' are actually just repurposed photo cameras that happen to have video specs. All the buttons are on the wrong side, they're the wrong shape and they have the wrong handling.

"Not so with the EOS R50 V, which takes the 24.2MP APS-C architecture of the Canon EOS R50 but rebuilds it from the ground up as a purpose-built vlogging camera – just take a look at my quick video guided tour below:

"All the buttons are in the places you actually need them for shooting video – including a big red record button on the front of the camera, for when you're self-shooting.

"The body is box-style, as is the norm for video cameras, with mounting points on the bottom and side, catering to those who shoot vertically. Likewise, the menus and UI have all been redesigned to shift 90° when you use the camera in vertical orientation – an absolutely brilliant touch.

"It's got a huge, enhanced microphone on top for superior integrated audio capture – along with microphone and headphone jacks – and it's capable of 24-bit 4-channel recording. The perfect complement to the 4K 60p 4:2:2 video capture, complete with Canon Log3."

If you've been looking for a portable, powerful, content creation camera, this is a great setup at an even greater price.

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Check out the best Canon RF lenses to use with the R50 V – and see how it compares to its sibling, in my Canon EOS R50 vs R50 V comparison.