Fujifilm has announced its next X Summit, which is also its first of 2026. X Summit Paris will take place on December 02 at 04:00 EST / 09:00 BST / 20:00 AEDT – and we will almost certainly see a camera launched. But what will it be?

For those unfamiliar, Fujifilm hosts X Summit events around the world and uses them as a showcase for new product launches – most recently X Summit Shanghai, in June last year, which saw the reveal of the Fujifilm X-E5 and Fujifilm 23mm f/2.8 R WR.

As such, we're going to see at least one exciting new thing; perhaps more, given that this is going to be the only such event of 2026. But with camera rumors sending Reddit threads crazy, what could it be? Here are five likely (and perhaps not so likely) candidates…

Latest Videos From Digital Camera World Watch full video here:

Fujifilm XF2

(Image credit: Australian Camera Magazine)

This one seems like a reach but, given the crack addict-like hunger for afforable compact cameras right now, Fujifilm could do far worse than having something that sits between the premium X100 VI and the likes of the cheap and cheerful Kodak Pixpro FZ45.

The gorgeous Fujifilm XF1 (above) remains a coveted camera on the used market, with its 12MP 2/3-inch sensor and 25-100mm equivalent lens still delivering pleasing results. An updated version of this pocket wonder could set sales charts ablaze.

Fujifilm X-T6

(Image credit: XCamera Vietnam)

This is probably where the smartest money lies, as the Fujifilm X-T5 was released waaaaay back in 2022 – so a successor is very much due. Overdue, in fact.

The above retailer "leak" took place in January this year and, while it's pretty much been debunked as clickbaity nonsense, the frantic reaction to it definitely underscored the appetite for this camera.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Fujifilm GFX 180

Ever since news broke that Sony has made a 180MP medium format sensor, it's seemed like a fait accompli that it's heading for a next-generation GFX camera.

Indeed, the current 100MP sensor in the GFX camera (and Hasselblad cameras, for that matter) is now 7 years old – so it's well overdue a replacement.

Fujifilm X-Pro4

(Image credit: Digital Camera World)

Next to the X-T6, this is also the most realistic candidate. The Fujifilm X-Pro3 was a divisive camera when it released back in 2019, but it's important to remember that the X-Pro used to be the flagship X-Series body.

An X-Pro4 would also host the most obvious technological advancements. While the X-T5 is old, it already has things like the company's 40.2MP sensor; the X-Pro3 is lagging behind in everything from resolution to autofocus, meaning there would be much more to separate the new model.

Fujifilm X-A8

Another wild card, but not completely impossible! Fujifilm seemed to sour on the entry-level segment for a while, but the ongoing craving for beginner-friendly bodies (as reflected by Japanese sales charts all year) shows that there is definitely room for another entry in this category.

The Fujifilm X-A7 was a fun and underappreciated camera when it dropped in 2019, being rudely discontinued in less than a year (possibly due to the COVID-caused collapse of supply chains at the time) and I think it would be a fascinating addition to the X-Series family.

You might also like…

Take a look at the best Fujifilm cameras, along with the best Fujifilm lenses for X Series bodies and the best Fujifilm GF lenses for the GFX system.