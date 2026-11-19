Black Friday has well and truly arrived, and one of my favorite deals so far is on what I still consider to be the best action camera on the market right now. With Amazon's Black Friday Week sale officially underway, there's never been a better time to grab yourself a fantastic action camera, and this particular deal has certainly caught my attention!

The Insta360 Ace Pro 2 has dropped to just $294, down from $399.99, saving you an impressive $105.99. That's a seriously tempting price for an action camera capable of recording stunning 8K video. I've used plenty of action cameras over the years, but the Ace Pro 2 is still the one I'd choose today. It strikes that perfect balance between image quality, ease of use, and genuinely useful features, rather than simply chasing bigger numbers on a spec sheet.

Lowest-ever price Save $105 Insta360 Ace Pro 2: was $399.99 now $294.99 at Amazon The Insta360 Ace Pro 2 is one of my favorite action cameras, combining stunning 8K video, impressive low-light performance, and a versatile flip-up touchscreen in a compact, rugged design that's perfect for capturing everything from everyday adventures to professional-looking content.

Its headline feature is undoubtedly its impressive 8K video capabilities, delivering an incredible amount of detail from such a compact camera. It's also particularly good when lighting conditions become more challenging, with excellent low-light performance and impressive stabilization making it a camera I'd happily take traveling, hiking, cycling, or pretty much anywhere I wanted to capture an adventure without lugging around a larger camera setup.

I'm also a massive fan of the flip-up touchscreen, which makes framing yourself an absolute breeze when vlogging or filming solo. Throw in Insta360's clever shooting modes, increasingly polished software, and fantastic image quality, and the Ace Pro 2 feels like so much more than your average action camera. It's a genuinely versatile little content-creation powerhouse that's equally at home capturing family adventures as it is recording your next adrenaline-fueled escape.

At its regular $399.99 price, I already consider the Insta360 Ace Pro 2 one of the strongest action cameras you can buy. But at just $294 this Black Friday, I think it's an absolute steal! Of course, there's always a chance prices could fall further on November 27, but with a saving of more than $100 already on the table, I'd be seriously tempted to snap this one up now rather than risk missing out when stocks start running low. If you've been waiting for the right moment to upgrade your action camera, this could very well be it!